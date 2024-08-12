Anker’s latest compact MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 15W MagSafe Charging Station just fell to $88 in both colors

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 Charging Station

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 2024 MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 Charging Station down at $87.99 shipped. Regularly $110, this is 20% off both the black and white colorways to land at the lowest price we can find. We did see it hit an all-time low earlier this year, but this offer comes within about $5 of that deal to deliver another solid chance to save on one of the brand’s latest and most compact 15W charging solutions. 

There are more affordable Qi2 15W charging stations from the brand out there, but this one delivers a 3-in-1 setup for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods (or any other wireless charging earbuds) in a more compact form-factor. The whole thing can fold down when not in use for easy travel action or just when throwing it in your EDC – it can collapse down smaller than the footprint of an Apple Magic Mouse

The main fold-up MagSafe charging pad for your iPhone delivers the max 15W of power and supports both landscape and portrait orientations. Behind that, you’ll find a landing pad for your AirPods, and just beyond that, one for your Apple Watch. 

The unit ships with a 5-foot USB-C cable and the 40W USB-C wall charger. 

Head over to our smartphone accessories hub for even more charging gear deals including this ArcDock GaN III 4-Port USB-C Charging Station back down at $35 and LISEN’s powerful 170W car charger at $23 (42% off), just to name a couple. 

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 Charging Station features:

  • 15W Ultra-Fast Charging: Unlock the power of high-speed 15W charging, backed by Qi2 certification. Seamlessly compatible with MagSafe, it’s high-speed charging redefined.
  • Ultra-Compact Foldable Design: At only 6.9 oz, this wireless charging station boasts a size comparable to a deck of cards when folded and weighs less than a baseball.
  • Time-Saver for Time Keepers: Quickly power up your Apple Watch Series 9 to 47% in just 30 minutes thanks to the MFW certification—significantly faster than non-certified chargers.

