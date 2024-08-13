Baseus’ 140W 3-port 24,000mAh portable power bank hits the $48 Amazon low (40% off)

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is offering its 140W 3-port Portable Power Bank for $47.98 shipped once you clip the on-page 25% off coupon and enter promo code I9FPVLJL while checking out. This is regularly a $80 power bank that is now seeing an impressive 40% discount on Amazon. Today’s combined deal courtesy of the on-page coupon and the promo code drops this 24,000mAh power bank to one of the lowest prices we can find.

This Baseus power bank has 24,000mAh capacity, which should be enough to top up several pieces of gear. In fact, you can use this power bank to charge multiple devices simultaneously as it has three different ports for power output. You are looking at two USB-C and a single USB-A port, out of which one of the Type-C ports can deliver up to 140W. It also has an LCD that keeps you informed on power levels and charging statuses. The Baseus 140W power bank also comes with a 3.3-foot USB-C to USB-C 240W cable to use with the 140W Type-C port.

If you are looking for a relatively smaller charger, then you can check out Anker’s 10,000mAh Zolo power bank that’s down to $18 from its usual price of $26. We’re tracking deals on a bunch of other power banks and chargers as well, and you can find them at our smartphone accessories hub.

Baseus 140W 3-port 24,000mAh power bank features:

This 140W portable charger uses the latest Power Delivery 3.1 (PD 3.1) technology to provide a 140W super-fast charge. This portable power bank allows fast charging of iPhone 15 Pro Max to 56% and MacBook Pro 16″ to 55% in just 30 minutes.

24000mAh USB C power bank features a 100W fast recharging capability, fully recharging in just one hour. A 24KmAh battery pack can power iPhone 15 Pro Max from 0% to full 4.1 times, iPad Pro 2.3 times ,MacBook Pro 1 time and Steam deck 1.7 times ensuring your device always has 100% power. |𝑵𝑶𝑻𝑬:The capacity of this power bank is the theoretical value, there will be loss in the actual use of the process, the actual power supply should be within 20,000-24,000.|

The world’s leading Silicon-Carbon battery is used in this 24KmAh laptop power bank, offering 12.8% higher energy density than traditional Lithium batteries. The cycle life is more than 1,000 times, providing safer, faster, and more environmentally friendly charging.

Smart LED display allows you to see the remaining battery level, charging voltage,and charging current for this portable laptop charger. Additionally, the package comes with 1X 240W (3.3ft/1m) super-fast charging cable that is suitable for most of your devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!