Bring home East Oak’s 50,000 BTU patio heater at just $131 shipped (Reg. $180, Amazon low)

Amazon is ready to help you plan for the cooler months ahead with East Oak’s 50,000 BTU Patio Heater for $131.21 shipped. This usually goes for $180, with today’s deal delivering $49 in savings. The discount also works out to 27% off. And if you’re curious what the best price has been on this unit, until now it clocked in at just under $146. So this offer ushers in a new all-time low, making this a wonderful time to add a heat source to your patio, deck, and more. Learn more down below.

With enough energy to output up to 50,000 BTUs, this heater is ready to distribute heat “up to 20 feet.” This makes it a solid option for keeping family and friends warm after the sun goes down during the fall months ahead. Simply attach a propane tank down below and you’ll be up and running in no time. I have been using a propane fire pit on my patio for years now and absolutely love how simple it is to get up and running.

Now that the patio is ready for cooler weather, you can double down with East Oak’s 21-inch smokeless wood burning fire pit at $153. And if you need a place to sit, check out this 4-piece rattan furniture set for $200 shipped. Usually sold for $360, you’re looking at a new all-time low that takes more than 44% off.

East Oak 50,000 BTU Patio Heater features:

EAST OAK outdoor heater have a heat output of up to 50,000 BTUs, which spreads heat from a central heating location up to 20 feet in diameter. With CSA & ETL certification, it’s perfect for outdoor and commercial use and can be placed on outdoor balconies, gardens, shopping malls and more.

High quality 304 stainless steel burning grid is used in the design of the double cover heating grid. Compared with traditional single-layer burner mesh heaters, the East Oak Patio Heaters for outdoor use are stronger, more durable, and safer, and the upgraded model’s service life can be increased by 30%.

Compared with the traditional version of the round barrel design, the upgraded conical barrel is more stable, and comes standard with a weight-adjustable water tank (tested up to 26.45 lbs.), which substantially improves the product’s wind-resistant performance.

