Amazon slashes 44% off this 4-piece rattan furniture set for your deck or patio, now $200 shipped

Amazon is now offering this East Oak 4-piece Patio Furniture Set for $199.99 shipped. Until now, you’d generally have to spend $360, leaving you with $160 in savings which amounts to more than 44% off. Even better, you’re looking at a new all-time low that significantly undercuts the previous best of $300 by $100. With a majority of the summer heat behind us, one could argue we’re headed towards some of the most moderate and comfortable days ahead. This patio set will allow you to make the most of it. Head below to learn more about what is included.

This patio set includes two chairs, a loveseat, and a table. Each chair is ready to support up to 330 pounds and the loveseat can uphold 660 pounds. All of the seating is made of a rattan material that is said to be both strong and flexible for increased comfort. The back of the chairs have a 105-degree angle, making it easier to truly lounge and relax. The included table gives you a place to set your drink, snacks, and more.

If the patio set above isn’t quite what you’re after, be sure to check out this this alternate sectional sofa offering at $207. It’s similarly priced and changes up the look quite a bit. No matter which route you take, you can add some ambiance to your outdoor space with Govee’s 48-foot RGBIC string lights at $35. Usually sold for $50, you’re able to cash in on a 30% discount here.

East Oak 4-piece Patio Furniture Set features:

Unmatched Strength and Durability: Crafted with electrophoretically treated coated metal pipes, this patio set boasts exceptional rust resistance and sturdy construction, while its gentle contours seamlessly combine safety and elegance. Single sofa supports up to 330 lbs, while the Loveseat accommodates up to 660 lbs

Exquisite and Resilient Design: Meticulously woven with PE rattan material renowned for its remarkable tensile strength and elasticity, this furniture set seamlessly conforms to the body’s contours, offering unrivaled comfort. UV-resistant and low-maintenance, it withstands the elements while retaining its impeccable allure. Compared to traditional rattan, PE rattan ensures effortless maintenance, enduring beauty, and peace of mind

Delightful Seating Experience: A 105-degree backrest angle, meticulously designed to ergonomic standards, ensures unparalleled comfort. The gracefully curved front of the seat further enhances the overall comfort level. Additionally, strapped cushions add an extra layer of luxury, elevating the seating experience to blissful heights

