Save up to $600 on Apple’s M2 iPad Pro: 512GB Wi-FI + Cell at $899 ($800 less than the same M4 model)

We have been watching the M4 iPad Pro listings like a hawk for the last few months to ensure the best possible prices are front and center for folks on Apple’s latest and greatest, but Best Buy is also now offering hundreds in savings on the previous-generation M2 iPad Pro models as well. One notable option we spotted was on the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular model with 512GB of storage down at $899 shipped. You’re looking at regularly $1,299 iPad seeing a deep $400 price drop here. It’s clearly no M4 iPad Pro, but it is also drastically less pricey – a 512GB Wi-Fi + Cell M4 carries a $1,699 MSRP and will cost you $1,574 on sale at Amazon right now.

It is also worth highlighting the “hot offer: save 20% on Logitech keyboard with iPad” you’ll see on the listing for this M2 iPad Pro (as well as other configurations). You’ll see this link directly below the price on the listing page, allowing you to add one of Logitech’s compatible keyboard cases to your order at 20% off. Something to keep in mind if you’re looking to transform the M2 iPad Pro into more of a workstation.

Be sure to hit up the ongoing Apple back to school deals if you’re looking for a MacBook – the best prices ever are still live on the latest MacBook Air models and you’ll find more iPad deals waiting right here.

Apple M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR. 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. Superfast Wi-Fi 6E and 5G cellular. USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4. Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay.

