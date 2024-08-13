Preorder deals on Google’s new Pixel 9, Pro, and 9 Pro Fold! Up to $350 in FREE credit, $760 trade-in value

Update: Amazon has stepped in with gift card offers now as well:

Pixel 9 preorder deals are kicking off today folks! Today is the day we finally get an official look at the new Pixel 9 smartphones, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL as well as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Google took the stage at its headquarters in Mountain View, California to debut the next-generation Pixel devices with a heavy push towards the future of Android and Gemini AI. But we are here for the Pixel 9 preorder deals and there are hundreds in savings going live shortly (if they aren’t already).

Preorder deals for Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Preorders on Google latest-generation Pixel 9 devices are now live directly on the Google Store with listings expected to, or already have, going live on Best Buy, Amazon and elsewhere.

Before you factor in today’s preorder deals, the Google Pixel 9 carries a regular price at $799, Google Pixel 9 Pro and the XL model starts at $999, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold lands with a $1,799 MSRP.

Our experts at 9to5Google have been all over the details of the event well before it went live this morning – you likely already know what the devices look like, the color options, and, what feels like, just about everything else at this point, but the early preorder deals are now flying. All of the official details and hands-on impressions you want are now waiting for you right here.

This year, at least outside of the international preorder perks, Google is leaning on the store credit offers, much like we have seen from recent Samsung releases, as opposed to last year’s bundle options. This means that securing a pre-order can effectively save you hundreds, and a whole lot more than that with eligible trade-ins.

As we reported well ahead of today’s event, we are expecting some additional perks in the form of Google One AI Premium for Gemini Advanced access as well – the more pricey devices were slated to get a free year, while the base Pixel 9 comes with 6 months.

Today’s Pixel 9 preorder deals are joining the new 4th Gen Google Nest Learning Thermostat and the refreshed 2024 Google TV Streamer 4K that are both now available for preorder as well.

What are the best Google Pixel 9 preorder deals? As of right now the official Google Store has the best Pixel 9 preorder deals, but we are expecting Amazon and Best Buy to get aggressive here at any time now. Where is the best place to preorder Google Pixel 9? From the jump, the Google Store will be the best place to preorder Google Pixel 9 – it is offering $100 store credits on Pixel 9, $200 store credits on Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and $350 credits on Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, Amazon and Best Buy won’t be far behind with what will likely be gift card with similar values – keep a close eye on 9to5Toys for the details. Are Google Pixel 9 preorders now live? Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold deals are now live directly on the Google Store. What are this year’s Google Pixel 9 deals? This year’s Google Pixel deals are largely centered around store credit, the best trade-in values, and straight up savings when connecting with a service provider while preordering. Up to $350 in store credit, $100 in savings with service providers, and as much as $760 in eligible trade-in credits.

