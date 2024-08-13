Score Anker’s 100W 3-port GaN charger with 6-foot Type-C cable at $40 low (Up to $62 value)

Anker’s official storefront on Amazon is offering its 100W 3-port GaN charger for $39.99 shipped. This is regularly a $55 fast-charger that’s now seeing a solid $15 discount on Amazon. Additionally, you can add Anker’s 6-foot USB-C to USB-C cable to the cart with the charger and get it for free when you enter promo code ANKERCHARGER while checking out. You’re essentially looking at $22 in savings with both the charger and the cable costing $40 instead of $62.

The Anker wall charger discounted today comes with two USB-C and a single USB-A port with support for up to 100W fast charging when one of the two USB-C ports is in use. It can charge up to three devices simultaneously, but the overall output is capped when two or more devices are plugged in. This is a gallium nitride charger that transfers current efficiently to produce less heat, and it also comes with a foldable plug to make it easier to carry around. Anker’s USB-C to USB-C cable which you can get for free with this charger using a promo code today will pair nicely with this charger as it doesn’t come with a cable of its own.

If you are looking for alternatives to Anker’s 100W charger, then you can also consider VOLTME’s 3-port 100W USB-C GaN charger that’s down to $24 from its usual price of $45.

Anker 100W 3-port GaN charger features:

Ultra-Fast Charging: Connect to either USB-C port to give your laptop a massive 100W charge.

Charge 3 Devices at Once: Power up your MacBook, iPhone, and AirPods all at the same time from a charger that’s 34% smaller than an original 96W MacBook power brick.

Powered by GaN II Technology: With a 100% increase in operating frequency, an innovative stacked design, and an upgraded circuit board structure, GaN II technology makes our latest charger smaller without sacrificing a drop of power.

