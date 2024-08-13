Score HP’s 935 Creator Wireless ergonomic mouse for just $30 today (62% off)

Walmart is now offering a deal that drops HP’s 935 Creator Wireless mouse to $29.99 shipped. This is regularly a $79 mouse that is now seeing a solid 62% or $49 discount to land at one of the lowest prices we can find. Both HP and Target are matching Walmart’s price for this mouse today, so head below for more details to see if you want to score it for your setup from one of these retailers.

The HP 935 Creator Wireless is an ergonomic mouse that resembles the shape of Logitech’s popular MX Master 3S, but is selling for $70 less today. This one comes with as many as 7 programmable buttons and a hyper-fast scroll wheel with a tilt-click function. The 935 Creator Wireless features HP’s Track-On glass sensor with up to 4000 DPI, and the company says it can “work on any surface.” Notably, this mouse supports wireless connectivity with Bluetooth or a USB-A Nano-dongle, and it can connect with up to three devices.

If you are shopping for more desk accessories today, then consider checking out Logitech’s new Casa Pop Up Desk stand which is down to $160 from its usual price of $180.

HP 935 Creator Wireless mouse features:

Experience seamless and uninterrupted creativity with a mouse that is crafted to create. Be at your creative best with programmable buttons, ergonomic design, and battery life that lasts up to 12 weeks. Enhance your creative process by pairing with up to 3 devices and enjoy the freedom to work on any surface with track-on-glass sensor. What’s in the box? – HP 935 Creator Wireless Mouse; Nano dongle Disclaimers – Actual battery life will vary with use and environmental conditions, and will naturally decrease with time and usage.

