First deal hits Logitech’s new portable Casa MacBook Desk with Bluetooth keyboard, trackpad at $160

We are now tracking a deal that drops Logitech’s new Casa Pop Up Desk to $159.99 shipped. This is a fairly new desk accessory that debuted earlier this year with a $180 price tag. Today’s deal essentially lands as its first post-launch discount that knocks $20 off its usual going rate on Amazon, marking a new all-time low price for it in all three colors. Head below for more details on this neat accessory which adds three key components to your workstation.

Logitech Casa Pop Up Desk is a quirky laptop stand that lives up to its name of being able to convert into a full desktop setup. This stand is good to hold iPads, MacBooks, and Windows laptops up to 17 inches, and it essentially folds like a book when not in use or when you want to carry it to the coffee shop. The bottom part of this stand is an actual case with space to hold the included Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad. The bundled Casa Keyboard is a chicklet-style wireless keyboard that can pair with up to 3 devices at once with Bluetooth. The Casa Touch, on the other hand, is a touchpad with multi-device Bluetooth connectivity like the keyboard and a rated battery life of up to 3 weeks on a single charge.

If you’d rather get your hands on a simple stand for your laptop, then consider grabbing OMOTON’s height-adjustable laptop stand at $20, down from its usual price of $40. There’s more where this deal came from, so don’t forget to stop by our Mac accessories deals hub to see if something else catches your attention.

Logitech Casa Pop Up Desk accessory features:

My Work. My Life. My Home: With Casa Pop Up Desk, you decide where comfy, focused work happens in the home; when the workday is done, place this folding desk out of sight, out of mind

Make More Room for the Things You Love: With a keyboard, touchpad, laptop riser and storage all in one compact kit, you can enjoy every inch of your home office space

Great Work On Any Surface: Reach your full potential from anywhere in the home – be it a dining table, high countertop, or simply a corner that catches the sunrays

Laptop Days, 40% Comfier*: The book-like case unfolds into an ergonomic laptop stand, raising your screen to eye level for noticeably better posture, however long you need it

A Familiar Experience: Enjoy the laptop-like feel you know and love on Casa Keys and Casa Touch, the minimalist wireless keyboard and smooth wireless touchpad

For a Wide Range of Laptops: The laptop holder supports most laptops from 10” to 17”(2); plus, each device connects to multiple OS (Windows, macOS, iPadOS, ChromeOS) via Bluetooth Low Energy

