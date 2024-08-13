Set up your battlestation without breaking the bank: CyberPowerPC’s RTX 4060 gaming desktop hits $850 (Save $150)

Amazon is currently offering the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master desktop with R5 7600/16GB/500GB/4060 for $849.99 shipped. This is regularly a $1,000 desktop that has fetched as much as $1,235 on Amazon. Today’s 15% deal shaves $150 off its usual going rate, dropping it back to the lowest price we have tracked. The same desktop with identical specifications is currently fetching $1,015 at Newegg from a third-party seller. Head below for a detailed look at the specifications of this desktop.

This particular desktop packs a lot of power for all your gaming needs in 2024. The six-core Ryzen 5 7600 CPU with a base clock of 3.8GHz is plenty capable of handling all your day-to-day workloads. The RTX 4060 graphics card with 8GB GDDR6X VRAM is also powerful enough to run almost all modern AAA titles at 1080p resolution with high graphics settings. The CyberPowerPC Gamer Master desktop also comes with 16GB of DDR5 5200MHz RAM, a 500GB NVMe SSD, and a Wi-Fi-ready motherboard, all packed inside a PC case with a tempered glass panel and a good amount of RGB lights.

If you’d rather build your PC from scratch, then consider using AMD’s new Ryzen 9000 series processors which are now available starting at $279.

CyberPowerPC gaming desktop features:

System: AMD Ryzen 5 7600 3.8GHz 6+12 Cores | AMD A620 Chipset | 16GB DDR5 | 500GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD | Genuine Windows 11 Home 64-bit

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Video Card | 1x HDMI | 2x DisplayPort

Connectivity: 6 x USB 3.1 | 2 x USB 2.0 | 1x RJ-45 Network Ethernet 10/100/1000 | 802.11AC Wi-Fi | Audio: 7.1 Channel | Keyboard and mouse

Special feature: Tempered glass side case panel | Custom RGB case lighting | 7 colors gaming mouse

