New ‘first-of-its-kind’ Google Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch drops to $200 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the first price drop on the new Fitbit Google Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch at $199.95 shipped in both colorways – Spicy Moovin and Mild Strange Arcade. The new Fitbit Google Ace wearable was first unveiled back in late May with Wear OS and Pixel Watch 2-worthy specs shortly before we had a chance to go hands-on – we called it “Google’s most complete launch in ages.” It carries a regular price at $230 and is now seeing the only the second price drop since launch as part – the other was during Amazon’s Prime Day sale at $180.

The new Fitbit Ace LTE “is the first-of-its-kind kids smartwatch and fitness tracker.” In development for as many as three years at Google, it lands on kids’ wrists with a full-on smartwatch experience.

We felt the whole experience feels somewhat like an immersive video game alongside the calling, messaging, and GPS connectivity (Fitbit Ace Pass LTE data plan), as well as a host of activity-based games you and the kids can enjoy on it.

It comes with 16 hours of battery life (“11 hours of battery life in just 30 minutes” with fast charge), and you can get a full rundown in our hands-on review as well as more in the highlights below from Google:

Use the Fitbit Ace app to call, message, and send voice memos to kids and stay in touch when they’re out and about

School Time lets you limit gameplay on your kid’s watch during the day to help them focus

It’s full of movement-based games for every level; the more kids move, the farther they get through the game

Kids can keep the eejie’s house looking fresh and stay active with a new Noodle and activity challenges

Works with both Android and iPhone

A complete rundown from our expert at 9to5Google is waiting right here.

Fitbit Ace LTE features:

