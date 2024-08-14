Just $7 gets you this MagSafe car mount to secure your iPhone on bumpy roads today (56% off)

The official LISEN storefront on Amazon is now offering its MagSafe car vent mount for $6.99 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page 30% off coupon. Folks without a Prime subscription will have to checkout with items worth over $35 to dodge the shipping fee. Regularly fetching $16, this already affordable car mount is now seeing a solid 56% markdown. Today’s $9 discount drops it to one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon.

This LISEN accessory is a MagSafe mount that locks onto the air vent of your car. LISEN says the magnets on this mount are strong enough to secure the phone even when you’re driving through a rough patch or bumpy roads. It’s compatible with both vertical and horizontal air vents, and the mount’s surface has a silicone pad to ensure your iPhone doesn’t get scratched up. The holder features a 360-degree ball mount using which you can easily find the best viewing angle. This MagSafe car mount, however, is just a mount to hold your phone, meaning it doesn’t have charging capabilities.

If you don’t have a regular car charger to go with this already, then you can also consider LISEN’s MagSafe car mount charger that’s down to $15 from its usual price of $30.

LISEN MagSafe car mount holder features:

2024 Upgraded Magnet Layout – 60.8% Power Boost! LISEN magnetic phone holder for car vent features 30 upgraded N55 super magnets built-in, capable of securely holding items weighing up to 6.4 lbs. The exceptionally powerful magnets ensure a firm grip on your cell phones, making it worry-free even during strong braking, sharp turns, or rough road conditions.

Far surpassing the fragility of plastic hooks prone to snapping, the metal hook in this MagSafe car mount is crafted from high-quality metal. Coupled with an enhanced locking mechanism, it guarantees an ultra-stable connection between the MagSafe 3 car mount and the air vent. This ensures your mobile phone stays securely in place, even on uneven roads, providing a 100% assurance against any risk of falling off.

Far more convenient than clamp arm car phone mount holders, the LISEN magsafe car mount for the car allows you to pick and place your phone in just one step. The 360-degree adjustable and rotatable ball joint enables you to easily find the best viewing angle. This magnetic car phone holder frees your hands, ensuring safer calls and GPS navigation.

