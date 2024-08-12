Snag LISEN’s MagSafe car mount charger for your iPhone at $15 Amazon low (50% off)

Courtesy of the official LISEN storefront on Amazon, you can now grab its MagSafe Car Mount Charger for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 50% off coupon to see the discounted price while checking out. Today’s deal delivers a solid $15 or 50% discount to knock this regularly $30 MagSafe charger down to one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it on Amazon.

This LISEN Car Mount Charger with MagSafe attaches to the air vent of your car with a multi-point locking system, ensuring it stays in place even on bumpy roads. It also uses strong magnets to secure your iPhone and charge it wirelessly with up to 15W of power. This MagSafe car mount charger lets you quickly snap an iPhone 12 or newer either horizontally or vertically, and use it for navigation while it gets charged up.

If you are looking for more MagSafe charging solutions, then don’t miss Anker’s new MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 15W charger that’s down to just $88 from its usual price of $110. Folks who’d rather buy a regular car charger to charge multiple devices can also consider LISEN’s 170W car charger at $23. It has enough ports and power to charge all your gear simultaneously and is down from its usual price of $40.

LISEN 15W MagSafe car charger features:

Our Master Magsafe car mount charger with non-blocking/Mag safe Function is designed to create the perfect mood for every drivers’ experience. With soft silicone surface, they can protect your phone from being scratched by the surface of wireless car charger mount, creating a comfortable ambience, and a convenient and safe driving atmosphere – which suits your car best.

This innovative device is designed to offer not only outstanding performance but also a protective and pleasing experience for all users. LISEN magsafe car mount charger adopts soft surface design to avoid abrasion and scratch, protecting both wireless car charger mount and your phone. It is a trailblazer, setting new standards in the industry and expanding the boundaries of what a car accessory can do.

We upgrade the magnet to the permanent magnet, because of the latter provides higher precision, better corrosion resistance and more excellent magnetic performance. What’s more, the magnet number of the magsafe car mount is upgraded to 20, which can hold your phone stably and won’t drop. You don’t need to worry your phone will fall off anymore.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!