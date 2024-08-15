Belkin’s new BoostCharge MagSafe power bank delivers 15W of Qi2 charging to iPhone

Today we are talking a look at the new Qi2 15W power bank from Belkin known as the BoostCharge Pro Magnetic. The latest iteration of its high-power portable solution is now available on Amazon for purchase among some of the first Qi2 options on the market from brands like Anker and a few, lesser known outfits.

New Belkin BoostCharge power bank delivers 15W of Qi2 charging

As we have detailed previously, the new Qi2 charging standard has arrived in full force across a plethora of accessories for iPhone. It is designed to safely deliver 15W of max power to your handset, be it with a MagSafe stand or a power bank, among other things.

But where it really shines is in the portable space – there have indeed been certified MagSafe stands that offer 15W of juice for a long while, but the options are thinner when it comes to power banks. Several models from brands like Anker have since emerged, and while folks have waited years for Apple to deliver something that can accommodate the 15W max on iPhone for the road, Belkin is another one of the notable third-parties that is stepping up with portable solutions that can deliver maximum juice.

The new Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Power Bank with Qi2 comes in white and black colorways, with the more affordable 5,000mAh models now up for sale on Amazon at $59.99 shipped. That’s certainly a more pricey option than most of the comparable solutions from Anker – this model that also includes a pop-up stand sells for under $40 right now – but then again, Belkin gear is always more pricey than Anker’s.

Beyond the obvious here – it’s a MagSafe power bank that sticks the back of your device when you need on-the-go power that can deliver the full 15W of juice, you’re essentially looking at the same power banks the brand has been delivering for a while. It’s all about the power and how fast it can juice up your Apple handset here.

Belkin says the 5,000mAh model “helps you gain up to an additional 16 hours of charging for your smartphone up to 20 watts, delivering up to 16 hours of video playback for your iPhone 15.”

It’s magnetic, there’s an LED indicator, and it ships with a 3-foot USB-C cable to either refuel the internal battery or charge a second device at the same time.

Wirelessly charge iPhone and other Qi2-enabled smartphones quickly and safely with our BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank with Qi2 15W 5K§. Your Qi2 and MagSafe compatible devices will have easy and seamless on-the-go charging up to 15W. Watch video, stream or create content at the perfect viewing angle with the integrated kickstand — even while your device is charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!