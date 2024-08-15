ESR’s MagSafe kickstand wallet with ‘Apple-certified Find My’ action is yours from $33

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesESR
Reg. $40 $33
ESR Geo Find My MagSafe wallet

After the debut of its new more traditional Geo wallet last month, we are now seeing some solid price drops on ESR’s Find My MagSafe edition. One of its official Amazon storefront partners is now offering the ESR Geo Find My MagSafe wallet starting from $32.39 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This wallet debuted at $50 but has regularly fetched $40 ever since. We have seen a few price drops in the $33 range this year, but today’s offer lands within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked in several months. 

Before we even get into the Apple Find My features, you’re essentially looking at a typical vegan leather MagSafe wallet that can hold anywhere from one to three cards. However, it also features a fold mechanism that allows it to double as a multi-angle kickstand for your handset, perching it up wherever and whenever you might need to get a good viewing angle. 

Hidden within, “Apple-Certified Find My functionality” allows you to track the wallet’s whereabouts (and whatever it is carrying) using Apple’s lauded Find My network. That includes the ability to make it chime from your phone and receive customizable left behind notifications. 

The compact internal battery allows this all to function, and does so for up to 3 months at a time before you’ll need to pull out the magnetic charger to juice it back up. 

Here’s everything you need to know about the new ESR Geo Find My wallet – this one does away with the MagSafe action for a more traditional bi-fold design. 

ESR MagSafe Geo Wallet features:

  • Full Apple Find My: the first wallet designed for MagSafe on the market with full Apple-Certified Find My functionality, letting you see its real-time location, Play a Sound, and receive Left Behind notifications
  • Multi-view Stand: the strong, durable hinge opens out smoothly to create a powerfully stable stand at any angle between 15° and 170°, portrait or landscape, for the perfect way to FaceTime, watch videos, or browse hands-free
  • Secure Grip: finger loop on the back gives you a better grip on the go, doubles as a stand so you can enjoy hands-free viewing in landscape, and quickly folds flat when you’re ready to put it back in your pocket

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
ESR

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

ESR debuts new bi-fold wallet with built-in Find My and...
Exclusive all-time low price on the new Burton Goods le...
End PDF frustration with the lifetime subscription to P...
Android game and app price drops: Blacksmith of the San...
Dragon Age Veilguard preorder deals: Score a FREE Best ...
TP-Link debuts affordable new smart AI video doorbells ...
Lifetime subscriptions to this all-in-one AI creation t...
Belkin’s new BoostCharge MagSafe power bank deliv...
Load more...
Show More Comments