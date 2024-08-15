ESR’s MagSafe kickstand wallet with ‘Apple-certified Find My’ action is yours from $33

After the debut of its new more traditional Geo wallet last month, we are now seeing some solid price drops on ESR’s Find My MagSafe edition. One of its official Amazon storefront partners is now offering the ESR Geo Find My MagSafe wallet starting from $32.39 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This wallet debuted at $50 but has regularly fetched $40 ever since. We have seen a few price drops in the $33 range this year, but today’s offer lands within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked in several months.

Before we even get into the Apple Find My features, you’re essentially looking at a typical vegan leather MagSafe wallet that can hold anywhere from one to three cards. However, it also features a fold mechanism that allows it to double as a multi-angle kickstand for your handset, perching it up wherever and whenever you might need to get a good viewing angle.

Hidden within, “Apple-Certified Find My functionality” allows you to track the wallet’s whereabouts (and whatever it is carrying) using Apple’s lauded Find My network. That includes the ability to make it chime from your phone and receive customizable left behind notifications.

The compact internal battery allows this all to function, and does so for up to 3 months at a time before you’ll need to pull out the magnetic charger to juice it back up.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new ESR Geo Find My wallet – this one does away with the MagSafe action for a more traditional bi-fold design.

ESR MagSafe Geo Wallet features:

Full Apple Find My: the first wallet designed for MagSafe on the market with full Apple-Certified Find My functionality, letting you see its real-time location, Play a Sound, and receive Left Behind notifications

Multi-view Stand: the strong, durable hinge opens out smoothly to create a powerfully stable stand at any angle between 15° and 170°, portrait or landscape, for the perfect way to FaceTime, watch videos, or browse hands-free

Secure Grip: finger loop on the back gives you a better grip on the go, doubles as a stand so you can enjoy hands-free viewing in landscape, and quickly folds flat when you’re ready to put it back in your pocket

