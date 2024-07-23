ESR debuts new bi-fold wallet with built-in Find My and early bird pricing from $38 (Selling out quick)

ESR is an affordable tech accessory brand we have been featuring around here for years. It delivers everything from Qi2 MagSafe chargers to iPhone car mounts and just about everything in-between at prices that tend to undercut just about everyone out there. Well today, it is taking its latest creation to Kickstarter to serve up some early bird deals on the new Geo Wallet with built-in Find My action. Pricing kicks off from just $38 for folks that opt in early (but you better act quick, as units are selling out fast) with delivery scheduled for September of this year. Head below for more details.

New ESR Geo Wallet with built-in Find My

The new ESR Geo Wallet is described as the “world’s first wallet with built-in Find My.” That actually isn’t true at all, I have already personally reviewed wallets with Find My action built-in, like this Journey model. But the new Geo Wallet is still pretty cool, landing with a more traditional, pocketable form-factor that links up with Apple’s item location tracking network.

It features an Apple-certified Find My module, according to the brand, “which allows you to track its real-time location via the Find My app, whether it’s connected to your phone or not. And the wallet’s built-in speaker works with Find My to make a sound when the wallet is nearby but out of sight.”

It measures 15mm thin, 115mm long, and 90mm wide to provide a card and cash carrier you can easily slip into your pocket, probably much like the one you already have now…but this one is much harder to misplace.

The ESR Geo Wallet recharges in 2 hours by way of a similar magnetic cable we have seen from other Find My wallets thus far, alongside RFID-blocking technology that “shields your cards from unauthorized scans” and enough space for ten bills, nine cards, and 15 coins.

Here’s how the early bird pricing breaks down, but you better get in quick because units are selling out quick:

As per usual, this is a Kickstarter so we can’t guarantee anything here. But ESR is a well known brand and we have no reason to believe it won’t deliver the early bird units when it says it will.

