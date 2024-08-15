New Pixel Watch 3 starts at $350, and Pixel Watch 2 has now dropped to $250 ($100 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonAndroidGoogle
$100 drop $250
Google Pixel Watch 2

After the official launch of the new Pixel Watch 3 at this week’s Made by Google event, an official price drop landed on the previous-generation Pixel Watch 2 model. The new 3rd generation wearable starts at $350 for the smaller 41mm model and jumps to $400 for the larger 45mm form-factor, but you can now score the Pixel Watch 2 on Amazon down at $249.99 shipped. This deal, as we pointed out over at 9to5Google, is also live on the official Google Store as well. Up until the other day, the Google Pixel Watch 2 carried a regular price tag at the same rate as the 41mm Pixel Watch 3, $350, but now you can land one at $100 below that. This is indeed an official price drop that will likely remain, but it is worth noting as the Pixel Watch 2 just fell to the $270 Prime Day low a few weeks ago, and is now sitting at the best price we have tracked on Amazon. 

You can get a complete breakdown of what’s new in the 3rd generation model in our hands-on feature with the latest Wear OS release right here. But for now let’s get a quick refresher on the still more than capable Pixel Watch 2 now that it’s $100 under the price of the new model (unless you have gear to trade-in against it that is – you can get up to $350 back)

The second-gen model delivers up to 24-hour battery life (a 75-minute charge provides a full day of battery life) alongside heart rate tracking and skin temperature analysis, stress management, and an always-on display that can track workouts and provide access to Google apps, including Calendar, Maps, and Gmail directly from your wrist. 

It’s clearly not the latest and greatest, but it is $100 less and still a capable wearable with a very similar look and feel to the new Pixel Watch 3. You can catch some side-by-side imagery of both models right here alongside additional insight on the differences. 

Pixel Watch 2 features: 

The Pixel Watch 2 comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management; 100% recycled light aluminum housing makes it comfortable to wear. The all-new heart rate sensor and Google AI combine for Fitbit’s most spot-on heart rate tracking yet, so you can get more precise health and fitness info

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Google

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Preorders on the new Google Pixel Watch 3 now live from...
Preorder deals on Google’s new Pixel 9, Pro, and ...
Amazon now offering up to $350 gift cards on Pixel 9 or...
Caseology’s new Pixel 9 cases are stylish and aff...
Google’s new AI-powered Pixel Buds Pro 2 now up f...
Amazon offers Tommy Hilfiger 4-pack Boxer Briefs for $2...
Shield your online life with NordVPN for $89 (Reg. $198...
MOD Bikes’ new Berlin Step-Thru 3 commuter e-bike...
Load more...
Show More Comments