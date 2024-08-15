New Pixel Watch 3 starts at $350, and Pixel Watch 2 has now dropped to $250 ($100 off)

After the official launch of the new Pixel Watch 3 at this week’s Made by Google event, an official price drop landed on the previous-generation Pixel Watch 2 model. The new 3rd generation wearable starts at $350 for the smaller 41mm model and jumps to $400 for the larger 45mm form-factor, but you can now score the Pixel Watch 2 on Amazon down at $249.99 shipped. This deal, as we pointed out over at 9to5Google, is also live on the official Google Store as well. Up until the other day, the Google Pixel Watch 2 carried a regular price tag at the same rate as the 41mm Pixel Watch 3, $350, but now you can land one at $100 below that. This is indeed an official price drop that will likely remain, but it is worth noting as the Pixel Watch 2 just fell to the $270 Prime Day low a few weeks ago, and is now sitting at the best price we have tracked on Amazon.

You can get a complete breakdown of what’s new in the 3rd generation model in our hands-on feature with the latest Wear OS release right here. But for now let’s get a quick refresher on the still more than capable Pixel Watch 2 now that it’s $100 under the price of the new model (unless you have gear to trade-in against it that is – you can get up to $350 back)

The second-gen model delivers up to 24-hour battery life (a 75-minute charge provides a full day of battery life) alongside heart rate tracking and skin temperature analysis, stress management, and an always-on display that can track workouts and provide access to Google apps, including Calendar, Maps, and Gmail directly from your wrist.

It’s clearly not the latest and greatest, but it is $100 less and still a capable wearable with a very similar look and feel to the new Pixel Watch 3. You can catch some side-by-side imagery of both models right here alongside additional insight on the differences.

Pixel Watch 2 features:

The Pixel Watch 2 comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management; 100% recycled light aluminum housing makes it comfortable to wear. The all-new heart rate sensor and Google AI combine for Fitbit’s most spot-on heart rate tracking yet, so you can get more precise health and fitness info

