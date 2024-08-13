Preorders on the new Google Pixel Watch 3 now live from $349, get up to $350 back with trade-ins

Google is delivering some major deals on its new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphones this year, all of which are detailed for you right here. But now it’s time for the new Pixel Watch 3. While we aren’t seeing any major deals on the new Pixel Watch 3, pre-orders are now live on the latest Google wearable and you can get up to $350 back with eligible smartwatch trade-ins. Pricing starts at $349 shipped this year and you can get a complete breakdown below.

Google Pixel Watch 3 preorders are now live

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41 mm) $349 Or $449 for the LTE model Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold

Pixel Watch 3 (45 mm) $399 Or $449 for the LTE model



And you can indeed “get up to $350 back with eligible smartwatch trade-ins” directly on the Google Store. Head over to this page to get an estimate on your gear.

The new Google Pixel Watch 3 runs on the Qualcomm SW5100 with a Cortex M33 co-processor and features a smaller bezel treatment that deliver 10% more screen real estate and the smaller 41mm and much more impressive 40% more on the larger 45mm model. This time around there’s a 306 mAh (typical) battery on the 41mm and 420 mAh on the 5mm alongside 3D Gorilla Glass 5 safeguarding the new always-on display:

Actua display

2,000 nits (peak brightness)

320 PPI AMOLED LTPO display with DCI-P3 color.

Get a complete breakdown of the new Google Pixel Watch 3 wearables over at 9to5Google.

