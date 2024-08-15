Score Rad Power’s RadRover 6 Plus e-bike at a new $999 all-time low before it’s gone forever ($600 off)

Rad Power is has extended some of its August Promo 2 savings through to August 20, switching out the RadRunner 2 for its predecessor the RadRunner Plus and even adding more extra battery offers to the mix. One of the biggest moves we’ve seen with these new offers though is a permanent $600 markdown on the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike to $999 shipped for as long as supplies last. Normally going for $1,599 before the brand began clearing it out, we’ve been seeing it for the last few months keeping to a $1,099 clearance rate, but today we’re getting a better price cut then we’ve ever seen to a new (and likely the final) all-time low price. You can learn more about this model by heading below the fold or checking out our hands-on review over at Electrek.

Rad Power’s RadRover 6 Plus tops out at a 20 MPH speed and travels up to 45 miles on a single charge due to the combination of its 750W brushless geared hub motor working alongside the semi-integrated 672Wh battery and supported by its five levels of pedal assistance. It’s perfectly ready to take the roads less travelled with you thanks to its water-resistant connectors and wiring harness. You’ll also find it comes stocked with a 7-speed Shimano derailleur, fenders over both wheels, Kenda Juggernaut puncture-resistant tires, a half-twist throttle for pure-electric cruising, and a LCD display for real-time performance data. This e-bike’s Step-Thru model has been dropped down to a $1,399 rate and given an extra battery for double the travel distance (90 miles) – just be sure to add both to your cart to get the automatic discount.

Plenty of folks will be happy to hear that the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike is keeping at $1,499 with the same free semi-integrated extra battery offer to double its range from 50+ to 100+ miles on a single charge. It reaches the same 20 MPH top speed as most of the brand’s other models and also comes with other features like a water-resistant wiring harness, integrated taillight with brake light functionality, a standard LED headlight, fenders for both wheels, an integrated rear storage rack, and a backlit LCD display. Like the above model, add both the e-bike and this extra battery into your cart for the discount.

Head over to our Green Deals hub for more great EV deals – like the back to school sale from MOD Bikes that will be ending tonight and it’s also the first chance to snag the new Berlin Step-Thru 3 Commuter e-bike with its pre-order discount.

RadRover 6 Plus Features:

From city streets to mountain trails. Commute. Explore. Or simply do more. The ebike that started it all, does it all. Now in its sixth iteration, our flagship model combines durability and agility into one irresistible ride. Hop on and discover why this is the most imitated e-bike in the industry.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!