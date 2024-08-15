TP-Link debuts affordable new smart AI video doorbells with no-cost 24/7 capture, launch deals from $51

Today, well-known smart home brand TP-Link is expanding its Tapo lineup with a pair of new modestly-pricey smart doorbell models. The new releases land with the flagship Tapo D225 and the value-packed Tapo D210, both featuring the brand’s Ring Call feature, free AI detection, local storage up to 512GB, color night vision, and integration with third-party voice assistant. Now available for purchase with 15% launch discounts, the brand’s first dual-powered smart video doorbell, the Tapo D225 lands at $84.99 by way of the on-page coupon via Amazon, while the Tapo D210 is now selling for just $51 shipped. Head below for more details.

TP-Link launches affordable new smart video doorbells from $51

Firstly, let’s take a look at the flagship Tapo D225. This model is the “first dual-powered smart video doorbell with 24/7 continuous recording.” That means users have options – you can run it wirelessly by way of its sizable and rechargeable 10,000mAh onboard battery or opt for a hardwired connection.

When in hardwired mode, you can leverage 24/7 always-on recording so you never miss a beat, or user can opt for the “pre-roll with up to four seconds of video prior to an event.”

It delivers 2K QHD resolution and color night vision with built-in spotlights to keep an eye on your front yard and porch alongside the aforementioned AI detection with no subscription or additional costs – “keep an eye on every package, visitor, vehicle and activity on your doorstep with AI-powered alerts.”

The Tapo D210 delivers on much of the same features, just without the hardwired option and the 24/7 capture it comes along with.

The Tapo D225 and D210 share a collection of impressive features including AI detection at no additional cost or subscription, support for local storage on a microSD card (sold separately, up to 512 GB), third-party compatibility with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, Wi-Fi supported chime and color night vision with built-in spotlights.

Both models also feature the brand’s Ring Call feature that allows users to “receive an incoming call on their paired phone when visitors ring the doorbell” without even needing to open the Tapo app.

There’s certainly some interesting features on display here for sure, but, like much of the TP-Link smart home gear it’s all about the price. Both models are clearly quite competitively priced, especially considering the onboard storage and no need for subscription fees. And that’s before you even factor in the launch deals:

TP-Link Tapo D210 Smart Video Doorbell $51 (Reg. $60) Using code 15TAPODOOR at checkout

(Reg. $60) TP-Link Tapo D225 Smart Video Doorbell $84 (Reg. $100) Using code 15TAPODOOR at checkout

(Reg. $100)

