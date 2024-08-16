Add this classic Timex Marlin watch to your collection for just $138 today (New low, Reg. $179)

Folks who are looking to buy an elegant watch with a timeless design can consider grabbing the Timex Marlin 40mm watch at $137.86 shipped on Amazon. This is regularly a $179 timepiece that’s now seeing a solid $41 discount. Today’s 23% deal drops it $7 below its previous all-time low, landing at the lowest price we have tracked for it. You’ll have to fork over a full $179 if you buy it directly from Timex right now. Head below to learn more about this classic watch.

The Timex Marlin watch that’s discounted today is not only the first chronograph in the brand’s Marlin line, but it’s also the “first Marlin powered by a quartz movement.” It features a tachymeter index along its outer minute track to measure speed and distance, and its 40mm stainless steel case is fitted with a domed acrylic crystal and a perforated natural leather strap to complete the look. This Timex Marlin watch with a blue dial comes with boxed 3, 6, 9, and 12 legends, and is water resistant up to 50 meters.

We’ve been tracking some stellar deals on a lot of Timex watches lately, so be sure to stay locked into our fashion deals hub to be among the first ones to catch them.

Timex Marlin 40mm watch features:

A chronograph watch provides the added functionality of a stopwatch. By using the two pushers, you can start, stop, and reset this function.

Stainless-steel is highly resistant to scratches, corrosion, and tarnish, ensuring your watch remains in excellent condition over time. It’s also hypoallergenic and incredibly strong.

This watch dial incorporates a date window, offering convenient access to the current date.

This watch is suitable for light swimming. It is not suitable for snorkelling, or poolside diving. To maintain water resistance, do not press any buttons while underwater.

