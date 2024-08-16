Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the new M2 iPad Air and prev. iPad Pro from $180 (Reg. $349)

Justin Kahn -
Apple
Reg. $349 From $180
Magic Keyboard M2 iPad Air

Woot is now offering solid price drops on “new open-box” Apple Magic Keyboards today. Ready for previous-generation iPad Pro models as well as the new M2 iPad Air, you’ll find the 13-inch Apple Magic Keyboard down at $179.99 in black and the 11-inch model in white going for $189.99, both with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). Now re-branded for use just with the M2 iPad Air on Apple’s official online shop, they carry regular prices at $349 and $299. Amazon has the brand new condition 13-inch models selling for $329 and the 11-inch selling at $259, for comparison’s sake. 

Today’s Woot deals ship in the proper Apple packaging, but include a 90-day Woot warranty instead. You’re otherwise looking at the same Magic Keyboard you would pay $170 more for going straight to Apple. 

  • 13-inch Apple Magic Keyboard in white $180 (Reg. $349)
    • New Open-Box w/ 90-day warranty
  • 11-inch Apple Magic Keyboard $190 (Reg. $299)
    • New Open-Box w/ 90-day warranty

The Magic Keyboard works on both the previous-generation iPad Pro models as well as the M2 iPad Air variant. It has be re-branded on the Apple Store as being just for the M2 iPad Air, but that’s because there’s a new Magic Keyboard for the M4 iPad Pro and the previous models today’s featured deal works with are no longer int he current lineup.

Apple’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector are at the ready here alongside a USB-C charging port along the side so you can still use the iPad’s Thunderbolt jack for other connections purposes. The front and back folio design provides protection on both sides alongside backlit keys and a design to leverage Multi‑Touch gestures and the iPadOS cursor. 

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Air 13-inch. It features an incredible typing experience, a trackpad that expands how you can work with iPadOS, a USB‑C connector for pass-through charging, and front and back protection. Magic Keyboard has a floating cantilever design, allowing you to attach iPad Air magnetically and to smoothly adjust it to the perfect viewing angle for you.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Exclusive all-time low price on the new Burton Goods le...
Spigen intros new Apple Magic Keyboard-ready ‘Aer...
Save up to $600 on Apple’s M2 iPad Pro: 512GB Wi-...
Moment’s Qi2-compatible Galaxy S24 Ultra T-Series...
Apple’s Space Black M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 1TB S...
Score HP’s affordable Apple Magic Keyboard alternativ...
Satechi’s Mac mini/Studio Hub & Stand with SS...
Anker SOLIX F2000 bundle offers 4,096Wh capacity, 400W ...
Load more...
Show More Comments