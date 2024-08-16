Best Buy weekend Microsoft event: Surface Laptops up to $600 off, new Surface Pro 11 $200 off, and more

Best Buy has kicked off yet another weekend sale and this time you can save on all things Microsoft. This weekend sale offers huge deals on Microsoft’s Surface devices, Windows laptops, and more, and it’ll be live for the next three days alongside Best Buy’s Daily Deals and the ongoing back to school sale. The ongoing Microsoft weekend sale has deals ranging from up to $600 in savings on the latest Surface Laptop Studio 2, alongside huge markdowns of up to $350 on HP Envy 2-in-1 laptops, Copilot+ PCs, and more. Head below for a closer look at all the deals and savings.

Best Buy weekend Microsoft weekend sale event

Best Buy’s current weekend sale is headlined by massive savings of up to $600 on Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop Studio 2 at $3,099.99 shipped. This top-of-the-line variant is powered by a 13th gen Intel Core i7 and an RTX 4060 GPU. It also comes with 64GB memory and 2TB storage. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 features a 14.4-inch touchscreen panel with a unique convertible form factor that lets you use it as a drawing tablet. A bunch of other Surface Laptop Studio 2 machines are discounted, and they now start at $2,000 instead of $2,400, thanks to the weekend sale event.

A couple of new Copilot+ PCs are also discounted right now, including Microsoft’s own Surface Pro 11 at $1,300, down from its usual price of $1,500. Additionally, Lenovo’s new Yoga Slim 7x with Snapdragon X Elite is also discounted to $1,000 from its $1,200 usual going rate. A handful of gaming laptops, desktops, and peripherals are also discounted as highlighted below.

Browse through the rest of this weekend’s Microsoft sales event right here. It is live from now through Sunday.

