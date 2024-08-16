All of the wonderful Burton Goods leather Apple Watch bands are 30% off this weekend folks

Burton Goods makes some of our favorite leather Apple Watch bands. They are in fact, the absolute best I have personally tried out without spending hundreds on a single band. While they certainly aren’t the lowest-priced options out there, they are artisan-crafted straps made from premium materials and they drop well below the MSRP with today’s 30% discount. This is, in fact, on par with the lowest prices we have tracked across the lineup and delivers the best price ever on the new Cuff model we featured at launch recently. Just use code Watch30 at checkout to score the deals. Hit the jump for more details.

Here’s a closer look at my personal favorite models in the line with the 30% price drop:

Apple Watch Heritage Leather Strap $56 (Reg. $80)

Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm)

26mm width for a comfortable and substantial feel

American full-grain leather

316L Stainless Steel solid-bar hardware for unbreakable durability

Adjustable Fit: Suitable for wrist sizes 125-215mm

Crafted from American full-grain leather with four handsome colors

Apple Watch Pilot Leather Strap $70 (Reg. $100)

NEW COLOR – Bourbon. A Rich deep amber brown that’s reminiscent of a dark aged whiskey.

Fits the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch

Compatibility: 42, 44mm, 45mm, 49mm Apple Watch’s

Luxuriously strong full-grain leather

Durably soft leather lining

Rivet reinforced for strength

And then for folks looking to score the new Burton Goods Leather Cuff models, the same Watch30 code will also apply to those. They did see a 25% price drop at launch for 9to5 readers, but this weekend’s sale takes the price drops even lower. Get a complete breakdown of the new Cuff model in our launch coverage.

This weekend’s pricing and some feature highlights on these models await below:

Burton Goods Logan Leather Cuff for Apple Watch $70 (Reg. $100)

Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm)

Tapered cuff design for a comfortable and substantial aesthetic.

Full-grain leather

316L Stainless Steel solid-bar hardware for unbreakable durability

Opening for heart rate monitor

Adjustable Fit: Suitable for wrist sizes 125-215mm

Four unique and handsome colors

Features a soft, durable leather lining for ultimate comfort

Stitched with precision thread

Brushed hardware designed to perfectly complement the Apple Watch Ultra

Burton Goods Leather Cuff For Apple Watch Ultra $84 (Reg. $120)

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 and Series 1

Medium to large wrist sizes

Ergonomic cuff design for maximum comfort and movement.

316L Stainless Steel solid bar watch adapters

Also fits Series 9,8,7, 6… of Apple Watch

Compatibility: 49mm, 42, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watches

Sizing- 125-215mm wrists

American full-grain leather

Durably soft leather lining

Unobstructed Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) opening

