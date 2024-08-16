Dyson’s popular and reliable V8 Plus cordless vacuum now $120 off for a limited time at $350, more

Amazon is offering the popular Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum for $349.99 shipped. Normally this vacuum would run you $470, but we’ve been seeing regular discounts in 2024 that are giving folks ample opportunities to snag the reliable device at much lower rates, with discounts dropping every one to two months, often to the same $350 price, with last month’s Prime Day event seeing a drop further to the $300 low. Today it is sweeping away its MSRP for another round as a $120 markdown, landing it at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

By far one of the most reliable models of vacuums I’ve had in my home over the years – and the only one that is still kicking while the others fell by the wayside. Dyson’s V8 Plus vacuum delivers up to 40 minutes of continuous cleaning on a single charge, with the runtime varying based on what power mode you’re using, the dust levels its dealing with, floor types, and attachments that are installed. It comes with four accessory attachments that can be switched out in seconds, allowing you to even convert it into a handheld vacuum for more precise needs – like cleaning your car out, the stairs, upholstery, and more. It features a de-tangling motorbar cleaner head that gives a deeper clean to your carpets and hard floors alike, while also keeping hair from tangling around it and locking up the entire system.

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum features:

Lightweight for quick, versatile cordless cleaning

Up to 40 minutes of fade-free Dyson power. Actual runtime will vary based on power mode, dust level, floor type and/or attachments used

Comes with 4 Dyson-engineered accessories to clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between.

Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans all floor types. De-tangles wrapped long hair and pet hair as you clean.

The Hair screw tool sucks up long hair and pet hair. Fast. Its anti-tangle conical brush bar removes long hair and pet hair from pet beds, car seats, stairs, and more.

Converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery.

Power trigger helps maximize energy efficiency, only using power where you need it.

