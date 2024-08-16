First deal hits new Beats Studio Pro Kim K headphones with 2 yrs. of AppleCare+ at $300 (Reg. $350+)

Apple and Kim K have teamed up on a new set of Beats Studio Pro headphones and the first deal has arrived. As we detailed yesterday, the new Kim x Beats collaboration features new earthy colorways to mark the second time Cupertino and the Kardashian have joined forces. There’s no telling how long this limited run will last, and the very first price drop is here. Amazon is now offering the regularly $350 over-ear headphones at $299.95 shipped in all three colors with 2 years of AppleCare+ attached. Without AppleCare they are still up at the full $350. You’re saving at least $50 here before you factor in the AppleCare coverage.

Yes, you are looking at the same Beats Studio Pro that debuted last fall – here’s our hands-on review of those – with up to 40 hours of listening time, or 24 hours with the onboard active noise cancellation engaged, alongside Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking – you can “scan your ears using your iPhone to create a unique Spatial Audio profile.” From there, you’ll find a built-in DAC for higher-resolution audio (up to 24bit/48kHz) and a beam-forming voice microphone on each cup.

Whether you care about Kim K or not, that shouldn’t be the reason to buy these headphones – it’s literally all about the colors and I’m here for them. You can, after all, score the same headphones for $179.99 shipped in the standard colors right now (50% off). So that’s really the only difference (along with the bonus 2 years of AppleCare+ of course).

Get a complete breakdown of the new Beats Studio Pro x Kim K cans right here.

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian features:

BEATS’ CUSTOM ACOUSTIC PLATFORM delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.

LOSSLESS AUDIO via USB-C plus three distinct built-in sound profiles to enhance your listening experience

HEAR WHAT YOU WANT with two distinct listening modes: fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode

ENHANCED COMPATIBILITY with one-touch pairing and a robust set of native Apple and Android features

WHY APPLECARE+ – Get protection, service and support direct from Apple. AppleCare+ covers unlimited repairs for accidental damage, like a cracked display, and includes coverage for the hardware and battery. Get convenient service at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers around the world or Express Replacement Service so you don’t have to wait for a repair. Help is easy with 24/7 priority tech support from Apple experts.

