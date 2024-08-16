Flagship Bose Smart AirPlay Ultra Soundbar upgrades your home theater at $749 low ($150 off)

Amazon just brought back the best price yet on the flagship Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar. Coming loaded with voice control and Dolby Atmos support, you’re looking at a regularly $899 soundbar down at $749 shipped. We saw a few price drops to $799 since this model first debuted back in the fall of 2023, but today’s offer marks the return of all-time low pricing at Amazon – it is also on par with the Prime Day deal we featured at this time last month.

Like the rest of the new Ultra gear in the Bose audio lineup, you’re looking at its best soundbar. You can expect all of the usual world-class Bose audio reproduction here with six transducers and two custom-engineered upward firing speakers, whether you’re watching movies or listening to some tunes, but there’s much more than that going on.

Firstly, it houses Bose’s A.I. Dialogue Mode that “balances voice and surround sound for ultra-crisp vocal clarity” alongside Alexa and Google voice control support.

The Dolby Atmos soundbar also lands with Bose TrueSpace technology that “separates sounds and places them in different parts of a room for an immersive spatial audio experience.”

There’s an included optical audio cable and HDMI eARC cable for hardwired connections joined by Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect, and Apple’s AirPlay 2 casting.

This is clearly an $899 sound bar, but this is also 9to5Toys and it’s now $150 off.

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar features:

