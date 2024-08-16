Get the smartwatch health/fitness-tracking experience for a whole lot less with Fitbit Inspire 3 down at $80

It might not be the new Pixel Watch 3 or an Apple Watch or something, but the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a great little health and fitness tracker that comes in at a whole lot less. Amazon is now offering the wearable in all three colors down at $79.95 shipped – this is 20% off and the lowest price we can find. Regularly sitting at $100, this is one of only a few price drops we have tracked all year at Amazon, landing within $10 of the lowest we have seen there.

For some folks, the full-on smartwatch options are just overkill with loads of extras features outside of the health and fitness tracking the Fitbit Inspire 3 provides.

This lightweight wearable is not only drastically less expensive than just about any smartwatch you’ll find out there, but it also land with compatibility for iOS and Android users to deliver loads of tracking metrics. This include everything from always-on wellness tracking and a daily Stress Management Score to accommodating for mindfulness and relax breathing sessions as well as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, 20+ exercise modes and even personalized sleep coaching.

If it’s health and fitness-related analytics you’re after, the Fitbit Inspire 3 can be a great way to get them without spending smartwatch money.

Having said all of that, this isn’t just for tracking health metrics, you can also receive calls, texts, and smartphone app notifications on the color touchscreen with customizable clock faces on top of the up to 10 days of battery life.

Fitbit Inspire 3 features:

Inspire 3 is the tracker that helps you find your energy, do what you love and feel your best. All you have to do is wear it. Compatibility-Apple iOS 15 or higher, Android OS 9 or higher

Move more: Daily Readiness Score(1), Active Zone Minutes, all-day activity tracking and 24/7 heart rate, 20+ exercise modes, automatic exercise tracking and reminders to move

Stress less: always-on wellness tracking, daily Stress Management Score, mindfulness sessions, relax breathing sessions, irregular heart rhythm notifications(2), SpO2(3), menstrual health tracking, resting heart rate and high/low heart rate notifications

Sleep better: automatic sleep tracking, personalized Sleep Profile(1), daily detailed Sleep Score, smart wake vibrating alarm, sleep mode

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!