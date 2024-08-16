MEATER’s elegant new Pro XL with four smart meat thermometer probes upgrades your home chef setup

As a global leader in wireless smart meat thermometers, I am unsurprised to see MEATER elevating the smart cooking market yet again. MEATER thermometers are famous for their advanced temperature monitoring, impressive wireless range, durable stainless steel probes, extended battery life, easy-to-use app, and sleek designs. The new MEATER Pro XL comes equipped with four probes that are seamlessly stored in one centralized digital charging hub. Each probe effortlessly monitors multiple dishes with different cooking methods to meet whatever multitude of needs your family and your guests may have. Head below for more details on this exciting launch.

The MEATER Pro XL headlines the brand-new “Pro Collection.” This advanced product line includes the new Pro XL and the MEATER Pro (formerly known as MEATER 2 Plus). I got my hands on the MEATER Pro when it launched in 2023, and it blew me away with its advanced temperature monitoring, extended wireless range, guided cooking, custom alerts, data logging, and increased durability. I still use it and enjoy it to this day. The only thing I lack with that model is multiple probes for multiple cuts of meat with different thicknesses or the ability to monitor more than one dish at a time. The new MEATER Pro XL takes everything I love about the MEATER Pro and advances those features while providing an entire arsenal of probes.

“MEATER Pro XL is a testament of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of culinary technology,” said MEATER President, Jim Hardy. “With the advanced MEATER Pro probes and the intuitive digital charge hub, we’ve created a tool that not only enhances cooking precision but also transforms the cooking experience, making it more enjoyable and stress-free for everyone.”

Here is a complete breakdown of the new features, upgrades, and advancements for the all-new MEATER Pro XL:

Strong Wireless Connectivity: MEATER Pro XL features built-in WiFi with a patented high-performance antenna which is fully compatible with MEATER Link WiFi and Cloud, ensuring seamless connectivity and advanced functionality for all cooking needs.



Unlimited Range: By connecting to the MEATER Cloud, users can monitor cooks from anywhere with an internet connection. This feature allows you to check the status of your cook, receive alerts, and adjust settings remotely, offering unparalleled flexibility and control.



Four Full Metal Probes: The device is equipped with four stainless steel probes designed for faster ambient readings and exceptional durability, allowing precise temperature control even in the most intense cooking conditions. MEATER Pro XL is capable of withstanding up to 1000°F due to its Flame Guard™ design and advanced ambient sensors, making it ideal for open flame grilling and high-heat searing.



100% Waterproof: The waterproof probes are suitable for a variety of cooking methods including deep frying and sous vide. Additionally, they are dishwasher-safe.



USB-C Charging: Experience extended battery life and super-fast USB-C charging, with fully charged probes lasting over 24 hours.



Easy-to-Use App: The app includes guided cooking, custom alerts, and detailed data logging, making the cooking process more intuitive and enjoyable.



Precision Calibrated Probes: Each probe offers a resolution of 0.1°F with an accuracy of ±0.5°F. This advanced level of precision allows for exact temperature readings, making it easier than ever to achieve the desired level of preparedness.



Ultra Slim Design: The 5mm probe diameter allows for more accurate temperature readings and helps maintain the integrity and appearance of the meat.



Smart Temp™ Multi Sensors: MEATER Pro XL probes feature five high-resolution internal temperature sensors and one ambient sensor. This setup accurately measures the core temperature of the protein, minimizing probe placement errors and ensuring flawless results.

Pricing and Availability:

The MEATER Pro XL is currently available for $349.95 by pre-order on MEATER’s website, with an official launch date coming on September 12, 2024.

