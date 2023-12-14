Hands-on: the new MEATER 2 Plus wireless smart thermometer delivers perfection in a few simple steps

The folks at MEATER have changed the game with their line of wireless smart thermometers. MEATER thermometers use innovative wireless technology to monitor internal and external temperatures while alerting you every step of the way through their user-friendly app. They recently debuted their new MEATER 2 Plus, which features a higher temperature limit, more robust design, and longer range. Use this probe in any cooker and anywhere – grill, oven, deep fryer, air fryer, pan, smoker, or sous vide. They sent me one to try out, and I’m not going to lie, I’m incredibly impressed.

First impressions on the MEATER 2 Plus

Upon first glance, the MEATER 2 Plus is primarily stainless steel and super sleek. The included charger is made of natural bamboo, which is beautiful and pleasing to the eye, and the magnets on the back of the charger are perfect for storing it directly on my refrigerator or grill, so I never have to wonder where it is when I need it. Once the included battery has been locked into place, the device will have enough charge for a two-hour cook after you’ve scrolled through the app. A 15-minute charge is enough to last 12 hours. After that, the single AAA battery should keep your device charged for roughly 2 years. Which I find amazing.

The first and most important step once I had the 2 Plus in my hands was installing the accompanying app. The app immediately follows you through a series of warnings, guides, and instructions and helps you complete the initial setup for your device. Those guides and warnings helped ease my mind going into the first test, no question was left unanswered. Once in the app, everything is very user-friendly way. You can either select the protein you wish to cook and the desired temperature or a recipe from the MEATER Master Class section of the app. The master classes have detailed step-by-step instructions and video graphics, making it as simple as possible for any skill level. Whether you’re a professional or a newbie in the kitchen, my first impressions of this device and app are phenomenal, it can benefit anyone.

Putting it to the test

When deciding what proteins to test the MEATER 2 Plus with, I decided to test the proteins I’m notorious for over or under-cooking – pork tenderloin, sirloin steak, and salmon. Getting the proteins prepped and ready for their cooking times was seamless with the help of the app. I enjoyed using the Master Class recipes for these dishes because it took all the guesswork out of it. Now that I’ve successfully made them all using the thorough instructions from the included recipes, I feel confident enough to make them on my own using the “set up cook” feature.

While cooking the sirloin steak, for example, the probe was inserted into the beef easily, and into the oven it went. The app began to monitor the temperatures using the five internal sensors and the one ambient sensor, which helps find the true lowest internal temperature of the steak. I was easily able to see what those temperatures were up to ±0.5°F at a time by clicking on the “internal” temperature icon. The MEATER 2 Plus has a higher internal and external temperature limit than previous models, which is a major plus. The app then began estimating the cooking time based on the internal, ambient, and target temperatures.

Honestly, this might be the only drawback I found with this device if you could even call it that. Since the device and app are creating the perfect cook for you based on a series of variables, like the size of the meat and the temperature you are cooking with, the app cannot give you a time estimate before the cooking begins. This is a problem when you need to plan when a meal is served; however, it is worth the sacrifice considering the end result you are left with. I cannot express how good the finished proteins tasted. They were by far the best cuts of meat I’ve ever prepared in my home. Juicy, tender, and cooked to perfection.

It was a delight watching the app work on that sirloin steak. I was happily alerted every step of the way – when the estimated cook time was available, if my phone was too far away, if the temperature was getting too high, when there were five minutes left of cook time, when the resting time was over, and when it was time to eat. You also have the ability to set your own combination of alerts to tailor your own cooking experience fully. These alerts are especially helpful when cooking on a grill with higher temperatures, in a deep fryer, or all day in a smoker since mistakes can happen much easier in those environments.

The MEATER 2 Plus is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 Coded PHY Long Range, allowing me to take my phone into most rooms nearby without losing connection. The charger must stay near the probe during the cook to maintain Bluetooth connection. Most of the time, these simple and self-contained Bluetooth capabilities are all you need to complete an excellent indoor cook. If you’ve reached the limits of your MEATER’s Bluetooth or you are dealing with bulky smokers and grills that can interfere with the signal, MEATER created the ability to monitor your temperatures practically anywhere with MEATER Link and MEATER Cloud. It’s easy to set up either service, and one allows you to track your cook from anywhere within your WiFi range while the other allows you to check in from any place your smart device connects to the internet. No matter how far you roam, you’ll be connected.

Pricing and availability

The MEATER 2 Plus is available for purchase right now at meater.com for $119.95. While this price is higher than other models on the market, MEATER thermometers are at the top of the pack, and for good reason: the functionality is worth the price.

9to5Toys Take

I think it’s clear from my words above that I’m incredibly obsessed with the MEATER 2 Plus. It takes up little to no space in my kitchen, but it’s become an invaluable tool in my kitchen arsenal. If you are looking for the perfect stocking stuffer for yourself or your favorite home cook, the MEATER 2 Plus is a no-brainer. Order before December 18th, 2023, to get your MEATER 2 Plus by Christmas!

