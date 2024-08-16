Microsoft’s brand new Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC with 12-core Snapdragon X Elite just fell to $1,300 (New low, Reg. $1,500)

As a part of its ongoing Weekend Microsoft sale, Best Buy is now offering the best price we have seen on Microsoft’s 12-core Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC at $1299.99 shipped. The variant discounted today is the $1,500 model that comes with the more powerful 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip. This brand new tablet just hit the scene a few months back alongside other Copilot+ PCs, and today’s deal lands its first big $200 discount, knocking it down to its lowest price. The same 12-core machine with a lower 256GB SSD is currently fetching $1,400 on Amazon.

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 11 slots in as one of the first Copilot+ PCs powered by the new Snapdragon X Elite chipset on the market. This one is a tablet that can turn into a laptop with the new Flex keyboard that’s sold separately for $350. Today’s $200 savings can go towards the Flex Keyboard bringing the overall cost of the bundle down to a more palatable $1,650 price for this model. This particular variant of the new Surface Pro 11 features a 13-inch touchscreen OLED panel, and it’s packed with an advanced NPU to power all the new Copilot+ features along with 16GB memory and 512GB storage.

Those looking for a relatively cheaper alternative can snag Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC which is still at $1,000. It’s also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip and is down from its usual price of $1,350.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC features:

  • A new AI era begins. Experience enhanced performance and AI capabilities with Copilot+ PC, boosting productivity with security and privacy in mind.
  • The most flexible, powerful 2-in-1 laptop and tablet with AI-accelerated Copilot+ experiences. Surface Pro 11th Edition reimagines the laptop.
  • Use with the detachable Surface Pro Flex Keyboard (sold separately). Shift from tablet to laptop to sketchbook with its unique kickstand.
  • Snapdragon X Plus (10 core) or Elite (12 core) with powerful NPU, faster than MacBook Air M3[1].

