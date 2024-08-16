Moment’s Qi2-compatible Galaxy S24 Ultra T-Series MagSafe case just dropped to $40 (20% off)

Just after seeing the brand’s new Google Pixel 9 case arrive, Moment is now offering its Galaxy S24 Ultra T-Series MagSafe Case down at $40 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 20% off and the lowest we can find. While this is indeed a camera case made to support Moment’s T-Series lens attachments, as I have said previously, Moment makes some of our favorite cases even if you don’t plan on using its add-on photography gear.

As a bonus, it is also compatible with MagSafe accessories so you can use this case to connect your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to the bevy of magnetic accessories out there, from in-vehicle mounts and chargers, to MagSafe stands, MagSafe wallets, and so on. It is indeed Qi2-compatible as well, meaning you can pass 15W of juice right through the case to your handset.

It packs our proprietary (M) Force magnet array that is fully compatible with MagSafe, Qi, and Qi2 compatible chargers & accessories. This enhanced magnet array is especially strong when paired with our Moment Phone Mounts (sold separately).

This case is made of a blend of TPU with an an array of internal air pockets “to disperse shocks rather than transferring them to your phone.” The canvas back panel is a real highlight for me here too. Not only does it add a touch of premium looks to the otherwise TPU frame, it also delivers some aesthetic interest to the case with a horizontal weave-like pattern as well as some bonus grip action.

Moment Galaxy S24 Ultra T-Series MagSafe Case features:

Our go-to S24 Ultra case that’s thin, stylish, tough, MagSafe & Qi2 compatible, and built for the Moment T-Series lenses – making your phone an even better camera. Whether you’re traveling, shooting content on your phone, or wanting a fresh look, the Moment Case has you covered. Made from our own blend of TPU, it’s got an array of internal air pockets to disperse shocks rather than transferring them to your phone, while also reducing weight. We’ve added a super thin canvas back panel that adds a subtle textured grip while allowing our magnets to be 20% stronger. Reinforced polycarbonate is then added to the camera interface and wrist strap connection to give you peace of mind that you’ll never drop your device.

