Moment debuts new Pixel 9 Pro Camera Case with MagSafe and Qi2 support at $37.50 (25% off)

The new Moment Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL cases have arrived folks. Pre-orders on the new Google Pixel 9 devices are in full swing with Amazon now offering as much as $350 in gift cards with purchase alongside a $30 gift card on the new Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. We already featured some of the of more basic and affordable cases that have launched today, but now it’s time for one of our favorites from Moment. This smartphone photography-based company happens to make some great cases even if you don’t want to use its lens attachments, and the new Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL models has arrived. Not only are they MagSafe-compatible and allow you to elegantly attach its lenses or not with ease, but they are also landing with a sweet launch deal today at 25% off. The details are now below.

New Moment Pixel 9 Pro case with MagSafe and Qi2 support

The Moment Case for Pixel 9 Pro is designed to “make your phone better” with a built-in interface mount for precisely attaching Moment mobile lenses, but if you ask me, they look great if you don’t want to do that.

On top of that, the new Pixel 9 Pro case arrives with MagSafe and Qi2 compatibility to ensure your new Pixel handset is juicing up at top speeds while providing compatibility with the all of the best new magnetic accessories we feature on sale around here (just about everyday).

Moment says they allow “for fast wireless charging and magnetic mounting to your car, wall, tripod, cage, or anything else you can think of. It’s both a stylish daily driver and the backbone of your photo/video rig. Built to go places.”

The outer profile of the cases are made from “impact resistant TPU with a dense array of air pockets that disperses impact away from your phone” while the inside features a reinforced polycarbonate “that gives the case an effortlessly thin profile.” Both of which come along with a stronger wrist strap connection and an even softer microfiber lining, according to Moment.

Grab the new Moment Case for Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL on sale for $37.50, down from the regular $50 during the launch phase.

