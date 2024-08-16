This rare deal on Twelve South’s oversized DeskPad is live once again at $44 shipped

Update: This rare price drop has returned once again. Details below in the original post.

You can certainly find some ultra-affordable desk mat/super-size mouse pads for your desktop, we feature them around here all the time. You can also find some high-end handmade leather models that will last a lifetime. Or you can split the difference and check out this rare deal on the Twelve South DeskPad from $43.99 shipped on Amazon. Regularly $50 and hardly ever on sale, this model landed on Amazon about a year ago and is now sitting at a new all-time low there. Twelve South is delivering an animal-friendly vegan leather desk mat specifically “created for the detail-obsessed” here, and it’s now at the best price we have tracked in quite a long time.

When Twelve South says detailed obsessed, it specifically means “edges that match MacBook’s corner radius” and a “textured surface perfected for precision mousing.” It also transforms the hard desktop surface you’re likely using into something more conformable for your wrists with a footprint large enough to accomodate your keyboard and mouse, perhaps even a MagSafe charging stand, and then some.

If you, however, aren’t convinced on Twelve South’s penchant for the finer elements of design, scope out these Aothia models from just $8.50 Prime shipped instead. And if you’re on the other end of the spectrum, check out these high-end, handmade full-grain leather models from Harber London we reviewed – I’m using one right now and it’s super nice.

Or maybe you want one with built-in MagSafe charging – the Journey models with jus that are 20% off right now.

Twelve South DeskPad features:

What you may love most about DeskPad is how well it makes your favorite pointing device perform. Thanks to the texture and resistance of DeskPad, you can move your cursor around a massive Numbers document effortlessly or put the finishing touches on a design project with surgical precision.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!