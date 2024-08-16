Shargeek’s epic waterproof 24,000mAh transparent power bank with onboard display sees rare deal at $143

Shargeek makes some wild chargers, the type that look about as epic on the shelf as they do actually getting used in your daily kit. And Amazon is now offering a limited-time Lightning deal on its 170W 24,000mAh Power Bank at $143.64 shipped. But you better go quick because chargers this sweet don’t last long at prices like this. Regularly $180 from a brand that rarely sees deep deals on its latest releases, this is 20% off a unit that just hit Amazon over the last couple months.

The sweet see-through aesthetics and onboard display aside here (for a second), you’re looking at a power full 170W charger that can “charge 3 devices simultaneously with two 140W USB-C and 1 USB-A port, powered by PD3.1.”

The onboard smart display shines through the transparent design to deliver “charging power, time, and battery level” status in real-time.

This charger even has an IP66-rated waterproof form-factor, which is apparently the very first of its kind on Amazon, according to Shargeek.

Just check this thing out:

Shargeek waterproof 24,000mAh transparent power bank features:

170W Total Output: Charge 3 devices simultaneously with two 140W USB-C and 1 USB-A port, powered by PD3.1

140W PD3.1 Two-way Charging: The USB-C port recharges the power bank in 45 minutes. Minimize downtime, and maximize productivity

Smart Display: Transparent design with a display showing charging power, time, and battery level. Monitor status anytime, anywhere

IP66 Waterproof: The First IP66-rated high-power portable charger on Amazon. Tough against dust and water. Note: It’s not designed for immersing in water or underwater adventures

Wide Compatibility: Supports PD3.1 up to 140W, plus PPS, QC, and Huawei SCP FCP, ensuring fast charging for 1000+ devices.

