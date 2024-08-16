TP-Link’s dual outdoor smart plug delivers Matter control year round at just $18 (Today only, Reg. $30)

Just after the brand revealed its new and quite affordable smart video doorbell solutions yesterday with launch deals starting at $51, a solid offer on its Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug with Matter has returned. As part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is once again offering the Matter-equipped outdoor smart plug down at just $17.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. Regularly $30, this is matching our previous mention at 40% off the going rate. This model is very similar to the variant you’ll find on Amazon that is currently selling for a touch more at $20 Prime shipped. But either way, you’re looking at some of the brand’s latest and greatest in outdoor Matter solutions, ready to make your outdoor electronics a far easier and more convenient setup to control at more than affordable prices.

While we might be pushing towards the end of the summer months, these outdoor plugs can come in handy year round with a build that can handle inclement weather of all sorts. You can use them to control your summer patio lighting, right into the fall, and then holiday lighting and other electronics in the winter as well.

With Matter in tow, they will integrate nicely with the rest of your compatible gear across all of the major smart home platforms (Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings) while providing the usual suite of conveniences and features across both of the individually-addressable outlets. That includes scheduling, basic remote on/off control, voice command action, and TP-Link’s Away Mode (“automatically turns devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home”).

TP-Link Matter Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug features:

Take control of your outdoor lighting or devices with the Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Outdor Plug. The independent outlets allow you to individually control up to 2 devices through your smartphoone via the Tapo app or with you voice through compatible voice assistants; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings. Utilize the Scheduling or Away Mode features to automatically turn lights or device on/off.

