UGREEN’s metal gooseneck MagSafe mount is ready for your desk, bedside table, more at $20 low (33% off)

The official UGREEN storefront on Amazon is offering its new Magsafe Desk Arm Mount for $19.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership can dodge shipping fees by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This is a brand new MagSafe phone mount that hit the scene last month carrying a $30 price tag. Besides the launch deal that shaved $6 off its usual going rate, today’s deal lands as the first big discount with a 33% markdown. Its current $10 discount delivers a new all-time low, making it a great time to snag one of these for your desk.

The highlight of this particular MagSafe phone mount is that it comes with an adjustable arm that can be attached to headboards, bedside tables, desks, and more. It also has protective silicone to avoid damaging the furniture it is attached to. The flexible arm — complete with the rotating base — lets you really dial in the position of the mount while it holds your iPhone using strong N52. This mount also comes with a MagSafe sticker, allowing you to use Android devices, tablets, and even older Apple smartphones with it.

Folks looking for a car mount for their iPhones can instead consider the brand’s MagSafe Car Vent Mount for $9.50, down from its usual price of $16.

UGREEN MagSafe Desk Arm Mount features:

Powerful Magnet: The UGREEN magnetic phone stand boasts a strong built-in magnet that provides a secure hold for iPhone 12 and above devices, and MagSafe accessories.

Versatile Mounting Options: Equipped with a convenient clamp mount, this phone holder for bed can easily be attached to headboards, bedside furniture, or desks up to 2.83 inches wide. The protective silicone ensures a secure grip without damaging your furniture.

Flexible Arm Adjustment: Featuring two adjustable arms allows you to find the perfect viewing angle for comfortable use. It’s great for hands-free video calls, reading, and following recipes.

