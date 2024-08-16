Get your iPhone on the dashboard for just $9.50 with UGREEN’s MagSafe vent mount (Reg. $16)

The official UGREEN storefront at Amazon is now offering its MagSafe Car Vent Mount for $9.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. No Prime? No problem. Just check out with $35 or more to avoid shipping fees. Regularly fetching $16, today’s deal takes an impressive 40% off to deliver more than $6 in savings. The all-time low for this model clocks in at $8, but that hasn’t come back around since May, with today’s offer being the closest it has come to that since then. Continue reading to learn more about this minimalistic MagSafe car mount.

If you’re anything like me, you get a lot of satisfaction when you can add functionality to something without creating a clutter. This MagSafe mount does that by giving you a place to snap your iPhone each time you get in the car. It’s about as simplisitic as it can possibly be, as well, thanks to a design that snaps onto a car vent in a streamlined way.

Since the offering above will not be able to charge your phone, you may want to use today’s savings towards Baseus’ 33W car charger at $12.50. This innovative design integrates not one, but two retractable USB-C cables that can individually dish out up to 30W of power. And if you’ve been on the hunt for a MagSafe wallet, be sure to check out ESR’s Apple-certified Find My offering at $33.

UGREEN MagSafe Car Vent Mount features:

100% Secure with Strongest Magnet: With built-in ring of enhanced permanent N52 magnets, the car phone mount for magsafe stably holds your iphone in place. The phone mount for car is a must for safety when you take phone calls, use smartphone to navigate

Perfect Companion with iPhone 15: Attach your new iphone to the magnetic car mount in just 1s, then you can keep your phone secure within easy reach. Directly compatible with iPhone 15 14 13 12 mini pro max and Magsafe case

