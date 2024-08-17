Land some TP-Link Matter Smart plug minis today starting at just over $5.50 a pop

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a 2-pack of TP-Link Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Plug Minis with Matter down at $18.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here). This 2-pack typically carries a regular price tag at $30 and is now at the lowest price we can find. However, while Amazon is offering the single Matter TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini on sale for $9.99 Prime shipped, you’ll also find a 4-pack of the brand’s mini Matter smart plugs selling for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The Best Buy deal yields a price tag at $9 per plug, but for $4 more you can bring the per plug price down to just $5.75 with Amazon’s 4-pack deal.

Amazon’s 4-pack carries an MSRP at $50, but it has been selling for between $25 and $33 across 2024.

Either way, you’re looking at some more than notable price tags on Matter-equipped smart plugs from a trustworthy smart home brand.

They are designed to play nice with other Matter smart home gear across the HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings ecosystems to transform just about anything plugged into them to smart gear.

You can remotely control the on/off functionality of whatever is connected using your smartphone or voice alongside the usual scheduling and timer features we have seen on these sorts of plugs for years.

Control your Wi-Fi smart plug from anywhere, anytime via the free Tapo App or just give voice commands to Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung SmartThings. Your favorite smart assistant enables you to have a truly hands-free experience.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini features:

The Tapo TP15 is a versatile Matter-Certified smart plug that seamlessly integrates with certified smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings. With Matter’s Multi-Admin capability, users can easily share management permissions with family members across various smart home platforms. The Tapo app offers advanced scheduling and scene creation capabilities, along with the ability to remotely control devices and an Auto-Off Timer feature. Setup is easy with Bluetooth onboard.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!