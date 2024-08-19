Get fresh herbs with AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite 360 indoor hydroponic system at $109 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 Indoor Garden Hydroponic System for $109.26 shipped. Recently going for $159 since it fell from its $180 MSRP at the top of 2024, we saw it close out last year at its $90 low during Black Friday and Christmas sales. It kept above $145 for the first four months of the new year before dropping to $97.50 at the tail-end of April and spending a few months down around $129. After rising back up in price, we’re getting a solid $50 markdown today that drops it down to its fourth-lowest price we have tracked – just $19 above the all-time low from last year.

The cylindrical Harvest Elite 360 gives you the chance to grow your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without the mess of soil by using a spacious grow deck and water bowl. It gives you everything you need to grow up to six different live plants at once, up to 12 inches tall – including a 3-ounce bottle of liquid plant food and a Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit that will alow you to grow Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint. It features a full spectrum 20W LED grow light that has an automatic on/off timer to mimic natural sunlight “helping plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil.” It even has a touch-sensitive illuminated digital display control panel that reminds you when to add water and plant food, as well as a vacation mode to keep your plants healthy while you’re out of town.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 Indoor Garden features:

INDOOR GARDENING MADE EASY: Enjoy abundant harvests year round with the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360, an indoor hydroponic gardening system that grows your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without the mess of soil

ROOM FOR 6 PLANTS: This round, stainless steel countertop garden features a spacious grow deck and water bowl so you can grow 6 different live plants at once, all up to 12 inches tall

HIGH-PERFORMANCE GROW LIGHT: The full spectrum 20W LED grow light with an automatic on/off timer mimics natural sunlight to help plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil

FEATURES AND BENEFITS: Our indoor garden’s touch-sensitive illuminated digital display control panel reminds you when to add water and plant food while vacation mode keeps your plants healthy while you’re out of town

WHAT’S INCLUDED: The AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 comes with a 20W LED grow light system, power adapter, one 3 oz. bottle of liquid plant food, and the Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit featuring Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint

