Get ready for Black Myth: Wukong with this 8Bitdo Ultimate 2C Controller for PC/Android at $25

8Bitdo is celebrating Black Myth: Wukong’s release with a special edition of its Ultimate 2C controller. This Ultimate 2C Black Myth: Wukong edition is the result of an official collaboration, and it’s now readily available to purchase from Amazon starting at just $24.99 Prime shipped for the wired version. There’s also a wireless variant with a 2.4G receiver at $35. Head below for more details and some images of this special edition controller.

Official 8Bitdo collaboration with Black Myth: Wukong

This official co-branded controller lands just in time for Black Myth: Wukong’s release tomorrow i.e. August 20. The release countdown for the game has officially begun, and you can snag this special edition controller now to get your hands on it by tomorrow or before you hop into the game later this week. 8Bitdo has prepped both wired and wireless versions of the Ultimate 2C controller to mark the occasion, and they both have slightly different graphics.

Both wired and wireless versions of the Black Myth: Wukong edition of Ultimate 2C controller share the same button layout and general specifications, though, meaning you get Hall Effect Triggers and Joysticks on both along with support for 1,000Hz polling rate for low latency gaming, and more. These controllers neatly celebrate what is arguably one of the biggest games to release this year, so snag your unit now before the stocks run out.

8Bitdo Ultimate 2C Black Myth: Wukong edition features:

Official collaboration with Black Myth: Wukong

Compatible with Windows 10 and above, Android 9.0 and above

Refined bumpers and D-pad. Light yet tactile.

Extra R4/L4 bumpers. Custom button mapping without using software. Turbo function.

Hall Effect joysticks and Hall triggers. Wear-resistant metal joystick rings.

1000Hz Polling Rate (for 2.4G and wired connection)

Mode switch button. 2.4G and wired for Windows, Bluetooth for Android.

8Bitdo Ultimate 2C Black Myth: Wukong edition is now available on Amazon starting at $25.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!