It’s hard to beat this aluminum rotating MagSafe desk stand at $14.50 (56% off)

The official OMOTON storefront on Amazon is offering its new Rotating MagSafe Desk Stand for $14.49 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. Folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This fairly new MagSafe stand hit the scene earlier this month carrying a $33 price tag. It is now seeing a solid $18.50 discount, fetching $2 less than our previous mention from earlier this month. At 56% off, this deal marks a new all-time low for it on Amazon.

There is no shortage of MagSafe phone stands on the market for iPhones, but this one differentiates itself from the competition with a more premium build thanks to an aluminum construction and a sturdy base, which rotates a full 360 degrees. It features strong magnets to hold your iPhone in just about any orientation, and it also has three hinges to let you really dial in the position of your phone. You can fold this stand all the way down to make it more portable, and I also like that it comes with metal rings using which you can mount Android phones and even older iPhones to this MagSafe holder.

Those looking for some alternatives and other MagSafe accessories can check out Satechi’s exclusive deal for 9to5 readers, offering 25% off on Qi2 15W MagSafe gear, hubs, chargers, and more.

OMOTON Rotating MagSafe Desk Stand features:

Easily secure your devices to this cell phone stand, which functions as for magsafe phone stand on your desk. With powerful built-in magnets, attachment is quick and precise. Transform your workspace with iphone holder for desk.

The phone stand for desk rotates 360°and adjusts to any angle, making it the perfect desk phone holder stand for your optimal viewing experience. Switch easily between horizontal and vertical modes for multi-angle viewing, always stable on your desktop. Experience the convenience of a desk phone stand that caters to your every need.

This desk phone holder, crafted from high-quality aluminum, offers strong support with its smooth edges and sturdy construction. The phone desk stand wide base features non-slip silicone pads to ensure stability. With a durable hinged arm and secure angle adjustment the for magsafe desk mount.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!