Exclusive 25% off sitewide at Satechi for 9to5 readers: Qi2 15W MagSafe gear, hubs, chargers, more

Satechi is one of our favorite Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessory makers. We do feature deals and reviews – be sure to check out our hands-on feature with its latest Qi2 iPhone car mount and charger – on a fairly regular basis, but we have a big one for 9to5 readers today. We have teamed up with the folks at Satechi to offer readers an exclusive 25% off sitewide to shore up your kit with its latest gear at a major discount. Simply apply our 9TO525 code at checkout to redeem the deal.

Exclusive 25% off sitewide at Satechi for 9to5 readers

This is indeed a sitewide sale. That means the discount code will knock 25% off just about anything you can find on the site. We have tried it on loads of different pieces of kit and it is now ready to go!

One thing to watch out for here is Satechi’s Mac mini/Studio Hub & Stand with the SSD enclosure. The brand happens to be running a very special all-time low on this particularly item – we featured it right here on Friday. The code you’ll find in that post won’t stack with our exclusive offer and offers a slightly lower price. Just something to keep in mind here, but everything else drops to the best prices around using our code.

While it’s generally hard to go wrong on the Satechi site – we are clearly big fans of its gear, one thing that really stands out for me with this exclusive sale is its latest 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand. The regularly $130 MagSafe stand fetches a premium for a reason, but you can now knock the total down to $97.50 shipped after code 9TO525 is applied at checkout.

This is the 3-in-1 model that delivers 15W of juice to iPhone while also providing a home for AirPods and Apple Watch. If you would prefer a 2-in-1 setup, Satechi has you covered there as well and at a lower price point – it drops from the regular $80 down to $59.99 shipped.

These two options are easily among our favorite charging stand anywhere that deliver the max Qi2 15W of juice.

One other thing we want to point out is the brand’s new Qi2 Wireless Car Charger we mentioned above. Today’s sale is one of the first chances to save, dropping it drop $60 down to $44.99 shipped with the exclusive code. A complete rundown of what you’re in for with this model is in our hands-on launch review right here.

Browse through the rest of the Satechi site and remember to use our 9TO525 code at checkout to score the exclusive deal.

