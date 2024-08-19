Affordably overhaul your office setup with 50% off this dual-monitor mount at $20 shipped

Pop over to Amazon and you’ll find the offial HUANUO storefront offering its Dual-Monitor Desk Mount for $19.99 shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been applied. This is a new listing that retails for $40, sending $20 in savings your way. This is a new low for this specific model and a great deal across the board with recent markdowns on this type of mount generally going for closer to $23. If your office feels tight these days, this is a great way to free up some space. Learn more down below.

This dual-monitor mount is ready to make quick work of decluttering your desk. It clamps onto the back or side of your desk and each arm supports up to 17.6 pounds of weight. Monitors can range anywhere from 13 to 32 inches in size, ensuring this flexible solution can last through a wide variety of hardware changes in years to come. I’ve been using similar solutions like this for years now and don’t think I’ll ever go back.

Keep the desk upgrades coming when you also pick up Logitech’s popular MX Keys Mini Keyboard for $79. Cashing in now gets you in at the all-time low, which also leaves you with $21 in savings. And for the folks that keep a tablet at their desk, don’t miss out on OMOTON’s metal stand at just $8 Prime shipped.

HUANUO Dual-Monitor Desk Mount features:

Supports 13″ to 32″ Screens: Huanuo’s dual monitor mount can hold two 13″-32″ monitors with VESA mounting patterns 75x75mm or 100x100mm. Crafted from heavy-duty cold-rolled steel, each monitor arm can support up to 17.6 lbs to ensure reliable stability for your screens.

Find the Perfect Angle: The dual monitor stand features flexible arm joints that allow you to easily adjust screen angle with +/-90° side-to-side swivel for screen sharing, +/-45° tilt to help reduce glare, and 360° rotation for landscape or portrait mode. Position your screens at the exact angle that works best for you.

Work in Ergonomic Comfort: With a tall 16.73″ center pole, the dual monitor arm can raise your screens closer to eye level. This ergonomic design helps to maintain proper posture, providing enhanced comfort for longer work sessions.

