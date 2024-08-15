OMOTON’s metal tablet stand matches the Space Black M4 iPad Pro, now just $8 (50% off)

One of the official OMOTON Amazon storefronts is now offering the brand’s TA03 Swivel and Fold iPad and tablet stand for just $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This model just landed on Amazon back in late July at $22 before quickly dropping to $20 and to the $16 we are seeing right now just last week. However, if you clip the on-page coupon, your total will drop down to just $8 – you’re scoring a metal, rotatable tablet stand here that works with basically any model on the market featuring a paint job that matches the new Space Black M4 models for the price of a couple cups of coffee here. 

This model is compatible with everything from the 13-inch iPad Pros to the smaller Kindles and Microsoft Surface machines, Samsung’s Tab series, and even iPad mini. 

The metal construction features a 360-degree rotation mechanism in the base with one-handed adjustment action alongside a foldable design that makes it easy to both get it at the right angle on your desk and to throw into your travel/EDC kit. 

All you’ll need now is a new office chair – this FlexiSpot’s Classic Pro is $100 off today and this gas-spring monitor arm at under $17 Prime shipped, and you’ll be on your way to a complete workstation upgrade. Then consider adding Oakywood’s gorgeous new wood and steel desktop drawers and 22 extra power outlets at just $23 Prime shipped

OMOTON TA03 Swivel and Fold iPad features:

  • 360°Rotation: With a 360°rotating base, you can easily share your creation or business ideas with one-hand direction control. No need to move the traditional tablet stand back and forth like before.
  • Adjustable Tool Included: Don’t worry about the shaft of the swivel tablet stand getting loose, we provide a adjustable tool for you. When the shaft is loose you can use the tool to adjust it to what you want.
  • Easy to Carry with Portable Design: Designed as collapsible, this tablet holder can be fully folded for you to take anywhere. You can easily fold and slip it into a backpack.
  • Stable with Wider & Heavier Base: Crafted from heavier metal base, this foldable tablet holder holds your tablet steadily without any wobbling. Its sturdy construction also ensures a longer service life.

