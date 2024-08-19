New OnePlus Watch 2R drops back to $200 + 50% off extra leather/rubber straps from $15

While ongoing $50 price drops on the flagship OnePlus Watch 2 continue, the brand has now brought back the early deal we spotted on the new OnePlus Watch 2R at $199.99 shipped. It carries a regular price at $230 and has now dropped back down to the lowest cash deal we have tracked yet. There are also some bonus student discounts that can be taken advantage of on the listing page for those eligible, but today’s discounts also include some bonus add-on opportunities in the form of up to 50% in savings on an extra OnePlus watch strap to change up to vibes as well as solid deals on its chargers and new Nord Buds 3 Pro. Details below.

Alongside the return to all-time low pricing on the watch, you can also add a OnePlus Watch 2 Strap to your order down at just $14.99, or 50% off the going rate. This the most affordable add-on there with the deepest discount, and a great way to add an additional strap to your new wearable setup – options include the brown leather model as well as the Solid Black and Emerald Flouro-Rubber variants.

In our hands-on review of the new OnePlus Watch 2R, we said you’re looking at “effectively the same great Wear OS smartwatch, just cheaper.”

It and the more pricey OnePlus Watch 2 are virtually identical on paper. You’re looking at a 1.43-inch OLED display with the sapphire glass top alongside Wear OS 4 software running on the same Snapdragon W5 chip. They even carry the same 2GB of RAM and the onboard 32GB of storage too. Where they differ slightly is in the physical design and the enhanced dual-frequency GPS setup found on the 12R – in the end it’s all about the looks and the price.

OnePlus Watch 2R features:

The OnePlus Watch 2R combines the outstanding battery life, elite performance, high-precision GPS, and enhanced fitness tracking of the OnePlus Watch 2 into a lightweight form factor, all powered with Wear OS by Google. Powered with Wear OS by Google, the OnePlus Watch 2R streamlines your connected life. Fast Pair makes setup a snap, messages and notifications keep you informed without reaching for your phone, and easy controls put your music and smart home at your fingertips. OnePlus phone users also get extra features like syncing alarms and weather data.

