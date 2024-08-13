OnePlus Watch 2 is now $50 off for back to school at $250 shipped + up to 30% off add-ons

As part of its back to school deals, you can now score the OnePlus Watch 2 down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $50 off, matching our previous mention, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – it is currently starting at $298 there. It delivers a more premium experience than the newer OnePlus Watch 2R that carries a regular price at $230 shipped as well. You can browse through more of the OnePlus back to school offers below alongside additional details on OnePlus Watch 2.

With the purchase of OnePlus Watch 2 directly on the official site at the discounted rate, you can also choose to bundle in the charging base, an extra band, or OnePlus Buds 3 at up to 30% off – these buds are, in fact, 30% off, whether you bundle them or not for the record.

I’m a big fan of the look of the OnePlus Watch 2. It lands with a vibe more akin to a traditional time piece with the stainless steel chassis, diver-style crown, and classic lug attachments for the strap. It is, obviously, a smartwatch though, complete with up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode, a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen tucked safely behind a sapphire crystal glass and a bevy of health and fitness action – over 100 sports modes, heart rate and sleep monitoring, alongside “insights into sleep patterns, stress levels, and a wide range of fitness metrics.”

More OnePlus back to school deals:

OnePlus Watch 2 features:

Redefining Durability: The OnePlus Watch 2 fuses a stainless-steel chassis with a robust 2.5D sapphire crystal face, delivering a sophisticated design that withstands daily wear and tear with a 5ATM and IP68 rating, and military-grade standard for durability. Unmatched Precision: Equip yourself with professional-grade location tracking thanks to the watch’s dual-frequency L1+L5 GPS, ensuring you always know exactly where you are when you explore the outdoors. Extended Performance: Enjoy the freedom of long-lasting battery life with up to 100 hours in Smart Mode and up to 12 days in Power Saver Mode, powered by OnePlus’ Dual-Engine Architecture and supported by VOOC Fast Charging technology.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!