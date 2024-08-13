OnePlus Watch 2 is now $50 off for back to school at $250 shipped + up to 30% off add-ons

Justin Kahn -
Androidoneplus
Reg. $300 $250
a watch on a keyboard

As part of its back to school deals, you can now score the OnePlus Watch 2 down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $50 off, matching our previous mention, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – it is currently starting at $298 there. It delivers a more premium experience than the newer OnePlus Watch 2R that carries a regular price at $230 shipped as well. You can browse through more of the OnePlus back to school offers below alongside additional details on OnePlus Watch 2. 

With the purchase of OnePlus Watch 2 directly on the official site at the discounted rate, you can also choose to bundle in the charging base, an extra band, or OnePlus Buds 3 at up to 30% off – these buds are, in fact, 30% off, whether you bundle them or not for the record. 

I’m a big fan of the look of the OnePlus Watch 2. It lands with a vibe more akin to a traditional time piece with the stainless steel chassis, diver-style crown, and classic lug attachments for the strap. It is, obviously, a smartwatch though, complete with up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode, a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen tucked safely behind a sapphire crystal glass and a bevy of health and fitness action – over 100 sports modes, heart rate and sleep monitoring, alongside “insights into sleep patterns, stress levels, and a wide range of fitness metrics.” 

More OnePlus back to school deals:

OnePlus Watch 2 features:

Redefining Durability: The OnePlus Watch 2 fuses a stainless-steel chassis with a robust 2.5D sapphire crystal face, delivering a sophisticated design that withstands daily wear and tear with a 5ATM and IP68 rating, and military-grade standard for durability. Unmatched Precision: Equip yourself with professional-grade location tracking thanks to the watch’s dual-frequency L1+L5 GPS, ensuring you always know exactly where you are when you explore the outdoors. Extended Performance: Enjoy the freedom of long-lasting battery life with up to 100 hours in Smart Mode and up to 12 days in Power Saver Mode, powered by OnePlus’ Dual-Engine Architecture and supported by VOOC Fast Charging technology.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

oneplus

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Anker’s Prime 150W USB-C wall charger with four p...
Score a copy of the new Star Wars Outlaws from $40 ship...
Score the current Apple Pencil (USB-C) for iPad 10, M2 ...
First deal knocks Logitech’s G515 LIGHTSPEED low-...
lululemon Back to School Specials are live with pricing...
Score HP’s 935 Creator Wireless ergonomic mouse f...
Save up to $600 on Apple’s M2 iPad Pro: 512GB Wi-...
Save $100 on a stealthy graphite Samsung Galaxy Watch 6...
Load more...
Show More Comments