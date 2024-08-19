Razer’s stylish 16-inch Rogue V3 laptop backpack is EDC-ready at $80 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Razer Rogue V3 16-inch Gaming Laptop Backpack for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100 both at Amazon and directly from Razer, this laptop bag is now seeing a solid 20% discount, dropping down to the lowest price we have tracked for this 16-inch model. Only once before today has this backpack been on sale for $80, but it hasn’t been this low in months, making it a great time to snag one for your everyday carry. Head below for more details to see if it’s good enough to stow all your gear.

This backpack is designed to house MacBooks and gaming machines up to 16 inches with a dedicated compartment for just for laptops. Notably, it also has plenty of additional compartments for accessories, including gaming handhelds, chargers, and more. This EDC-ready backpack is made of “tear-resistant and anti-wrinkle polyester material” with a waterproof zipper for added protection. The internal storage compartment is also lined with TPU scratch-resistant padding to protect your gear from scratches. Other highlights of the Razer Rogue V3 backpack include padded straps, a “breathable” air mesh back material, and a unique design that allows you to attach an assortment of compatible pouches and accessories.

Deals like this one on the best gaming gear don’t stick for a long time, so be sure to keep an eye on our best PC gaming deals hub to be among the first ones to snag them.

Razer Rogue V3 gaming laptop backpack features:

DURABLE EXTERIOR: Made of tear-resistant and anti-wrinkle polyester material with waterproof zipper for durability and protection.

FUCTIONAL INTERIOR: Lined with TPU scratch-resistant padding for safe and easy storage.

LARGE CAPACITY: Unique military design allows an assortment of compatible pouches and accessories to be attached.

COMFORTABLE DESIGN: Thick padding mesh provides shoulder and back support while remaining breathable.

COMPACT COMPARTMENT: Take gaming and work anywhere with a dedicated slot for your Razer Blade 16 and laptops up to 16″

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!