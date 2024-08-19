Score an Amazon Echo Show smart display while they are starting from $55 (Reg. up to $150)

Hot on the heels of a deal that dropped Amazon’s all-new Echo Spot to $55, we just spotted a few more discounts that bring Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays to some of the best prices we have seen. You can buy a regularly $90 Echo Show 5 down at $59.99 shipped. That’s a straight up $20 discount on the latest 3rd Gen model in all colorways. We saw some wildly low offers on this particular model during the holidays last year, but it is currently matching the lowest price we have tracked this year. The Echo Show 5 Kids variant with parental controls is also down to $64.99 from its usual price of $100. Head below for more info along with details of a price drop on the larger 8-inch model.

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 smart display is also down to $104.99 shipped, which is 30% off its usual going rate of $150. While not at its lowest price, this smart display is now within $20 of its Prime Day price of $85 from a few weeks ago. This might be a better pick for those who are looking for a smart display with a relatively larger 8-inch display. Other highlights of the Echo Show 8 smart display include a premium 13MP camera, a powerful spatial audio speaker array, and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub for more universal compatibility, among other things.

The Echo Show smart display, by the way, is not the only Alexa-powered smart device that’s discounted today. Be sure to browse through the rest of the Amazon gear on sale right here, including Echo Pop, Echo Dot, and more.

Amazon Echo Show 8 features:

Entertainment is more immersive with spatial audio and an 8″ HD touchscreen. Video calling is crisper with high-quality sound and a 13 MP camera. And your home is more connected than ever with the built-in smart home hub. Content on Prime Video, Netflix, Fire TV Channels, and more comes to life with an HD display and room-filling spatial audio. Ask Alexa to stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Spotify. Subscriptions for some services required. Pair and control devices compatible with Zigbee, Matter, and Thread without a separate smart home hub. Manage cameras, lights, and more using the display or your voice, or activate routines via motion. Also supports connectivity via Bluetooth and wifi.

