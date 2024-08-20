Add this massive 20,000mAh MagSafe power bank to your EDC for just $30 today (Reg. up to $50)

Image showing a person holding MagSafe power bank.

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering its 20,000mAh MagSafe Portable Power Bank in black for $29.89 shipped once you clip the on-page 15% off coupon and enter promo code XFCFRRA3 at checkout. This is regularly a $46 power bank that is now seeing a solid 34% discount to land at one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it. The white variant will also cost you $30 once you clip the 40% off on-page coupon.

This MagSafe-ready power bank attaches to your iPhone using strong magnets and delivers 7.5W of power to keep it juiced at all times. You can also use it to charge other devices at up to 20W using the included USB-C cable. This means you can use both MagSafe and a USB-C connection to essentially charge two devices simultaneously using this power bank. This massive 20,000mAh power bank can charge your iPhone multiple times, and it’s also small enough to easily carry around.

Folks who are looking for alternatives can also consider Satechi’s Quatro Power Bank with wireless Apple Watch/AirPods charger at $52.50, down from its usual price of $100. Also, be sure to hit up our smartphone accessories hub to find deals on other exciting MagSafe gear for iPhone.

Baseus 20,000mAh MagSafe power bank features:

  • Baseus latest magsafe battery pack outshines older versions capacity of 6,000mAh and 10,000mAh. Lab-tested,this 20,000mAh portable power bank can charge an iPhone 15 Pro Max up to 2.9 times,an iPhone 12 up to 4.3 times, an iPhone 13 up to 3.6 times,an iPhone 14 Pro Max up to 2.8 times, and an AirPods Pro up to 26 times. It supplies uninterrupted power for days!
  • Our magsafe charger has a substantial 20W PD output, 20W USB-C port can charge an iPhone 13 from 0% to 58% in just 30 minutes. This is 2 times faster than most old portable chargers in the market that offer only 10W charging speed. Say goodbye to long charging hours!
  • The Magsafe feature allows automatic power without manual press a power button, providing easy and smooth wireless charging. With its super-strong magnet, aligning the device and the battery pack is effortless, enabling you to take selfies, make calls and accomplish more with just a single hand.

